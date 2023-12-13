Jets vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home side listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet on the board for Wednesday night’s Jets vs. Kings matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Winnipeg Jets (+155) at 030 Los Angeles Kings (-188); o/u 5.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 12, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Jets vs. Kings Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

Connor Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Kings, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of Winnipeg’s back-to-back after Laurent Brossoit plays Tuesday against San Jose. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck has stopped 77 of 82 shots during his three-game win spree. He has posted a 13-6-1 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 20 starts. The Kings sit third in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.

Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

Pheonix Copley allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers. After holding the Rangers off the board in the first period, Copley surrendered two goals apiece in the second and third frames en route to a 4-1 defeat. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Copley — he’d posted a .949 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 4-1-2 on the season with an .870 save percentage and 3.16 GAA while backing up Cam Talbot in Los Angeles.

Jets vs. Kings NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Winnipeg’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Los Angeles

Winnipeg is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Los Angeles’s last 7 games

Jets vs. Kings Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 10-2 in the Kings’ last 12 games overall and is 12-2 in the Jets’ last 14 games played in December. The under is also 9-3 in the Jets’ last 12 games overall and has cashed in 10 out of the Kings’ last 12 games. In the last 14 meetings between these two teams, the under is 11-3 and is 6-1 in the Jets’ last seven road games against the Kings.

Jets vs. Kings NHL Prediction: UNDER 5.5