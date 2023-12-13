Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Jets vs. Kings NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Jets vs. Kings

    With the home side listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet on the board for Wednesday night’s Jets vs. Kings matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    029 Winnipeg Jets (+155) at 030 Los Angeles Kings (-188); o/u 5.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 12, 2023

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Jets vs. Kings Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Winnipeg Jets DFS SPIN

    Connor Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Kings, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

    Hellebuyck will get the second half of Winnipeg’s back-to-back after Laurent Brossoit plays Tuesday against San Jose. The 30-year-old Hellebuyck has stopped 77 of 82 shots during his three-game win spree. He has posted a 13-6-1 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 20 starts. The Kings sit third in the league this campaign with 3.68 goals per contest.

    Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

    Pheonix Copley allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers. After holding the Rangers off the board in the first period, Copley surrendered two goals apiece in the second and third frames en route to a 4-1 defeat. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Copley — he’d posted a .949 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 4-1-2 on the season with an .870 save percentage and 3.16 GAA while backing up Cam Talbot in Los Angeles.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Winnipeg’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Los Angeles

    Winnipeg is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Los Angeles’s last 7 games

    Jets vs. Kings Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 10-2 in the Kings’ last 12 games overall and is 12-2 in the Jets’ last 14 games played in December. The under is also 9-3 in the Jets’ last 12 games overall and has cashed in 10 out of the Kings’ last 12 games. In the last 14 meetings between these two teams, the under is 11-3 and is 6-1 in the Jets’ last seven road games against the Kings.

    Jets vs. Kings NHL Prediction: UNDER 5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com