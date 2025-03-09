Jets vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Will Winnipeg pull off upset?

The Jets vs. Hurricanes matchup will drop the puck at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday evening from Lenovo Center. With the Hurricanes listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet on the board this evening in Carolina?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Winnipeg Jets (+110) at Carolina Hurricanes (-130); o/u 5.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN+

Jets vs. Hurricanes Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Jets moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Winnipeg Jets Overview

The Winnipeg Jets (44-16-4) lead the Central Division with 92 points, holding an eight-point advantage over the second-place Dallas Stars. They are on a two-game winning streak and have gone 7-2-1 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, the Jets secured a decisive 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Nikolaj Ehlers contributed a goal and two assists. Additionally, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each added a goal and an assist. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves on 23 shots. Hellebuyck is maintaining his strong performance this season with a 1.99 goals-against average (GAA) and a .927 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes Overview

The Carolina Hurricanes (37-22-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division with 78 points. They are six points ahead of the third-place New Jersey Devils. They are on a three-game winning streak but have a 5-5 record over their last ten games.

In their latest outing, the Hurricanes edged out the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 victory. Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Brent Burns each scored a goal. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves on 34 shots in the win. Kochetkov has posted a 2.47 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Jets have won four of their last five meetings against the Hurricanes. They also have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head matchups this season.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Both teams are performing well, but the Jets have been more consistent recently. They have had success against the Hurricanes in past meetings. With Connor Hellebuyck’s stellar goaltending, the Jets have a slight edge. I’m backing Winnipeg, which has plus odds at Bovada.lv.

Jets vs. Hurricanes Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS +110