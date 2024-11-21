Golden Knights vs. Senators Prediction: Will Vegas pull off the upset in Ottawa?

Vegas has dropped back-to-back games and is an underdog in Thursday night’s Golden Knights vs. Senators matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Despite oddsmakers not loving their chances to pick up a win tonight in Ottawa, what do we think about the Golden Knights?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vegas Golden Knights (+110) at Ottawa Senators (-130); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 21, 2024

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Senators Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Burke recalled from AHL Henderson

Callahan Burke was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Burke could serve as Vegas’ 13th forward in the short term as a result of Mark Stone (lower body) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The 27-year-old Burke has garnered two goals and four assists through 11 games with the Silver Knights in 2024-25. The Massachusetts native hasn’t registered a point across three NHL appearances split between Colorado and Carolina.

Stutzle scores goal but quiet during stretch

Tim Stutzle scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. Stutzle tied the game 1-1 at 15:40 of the first period with a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Drake Batherson from behind the net. His game has quieted over his last five (two goals, one assist) after ringing up 19 points in his first 15 games. But sometimes that happens for snipers like Stutzle — there will be quiet stretches between big explosions. We’re not worried.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Betting Trends:

Vegas is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Ottawa

Vegas is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Ottawa

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Ottawa’s last 6 games when playing at home against Vegas

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Ottawa’s last 5 games when playing Vegas

Golden Knights vs. Senators Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Golden Knights are 9-1. The Senators beat then Knights back in February of last season, but otherwise this matchup has been owned by Vegas. The Senators are also in the midst of a three-game losing streak that dates back to a 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers on November 14.

Golden Knights vs. Senators Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights +110