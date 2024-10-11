Friday NHL Best Bets: Will Blues & Golden Knights Cash the Over?

Will the Blackhawks and Jets struggle to get over the 6-goal total tonight? Will the Blues and Golden Knights light the lamp plenty in order to hit the over? Can the Canucks have better goal prevention when they host the Flyers? Check out our Friday NHL Best Bets.

Thursday NHL Best Bets Recap

I suffered my first loss in this space last night, thanks in large part to the Sharks blowing a three-goal lead to the Blues. My three recommendations were the Panthers (-140) over the Senators in Ottawa, the Maple Leafs/Devils over 6.5 (-115) and the Sharks (+140) over the Blues in Macklin Celebrini’s NHL debut.

After scoring six goals against the Bruins in their season opener, the Panthers were held to one goal in a 3-1 loss to the Senators. The Maple Leafs and Devils scored a combined six goals through the first two periods and didn’t score again, leaving us one goal shy of getting over the 6.5-goal threshold. And finally, even though Celebrini scored a goal within the first 10 minutes in his NHL debut, the Sharks blew a 4-1 third period lead to give me a 0-3 night.

Instead of being 6-3 with a little good fortune last night, I dropped to 4-5 ATS. A $100.00 bettor would be down -$135.00. Let’s see if we can’t turn things around tonight.

Friday NHL Best Bets: Blackhawks/Jets under 6 (-120)

The Blackhawks allowed five goals in their season-opening loss to the Utah Hockey Club two nights ago. They’re always a period away from giving up a crooked number and burying any under play that you make.

That said, the under is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. These squads met four times last season and cashed the number in all four meetings. The combined average goals in those four games was just 3.75.

Even though Chicago could allow plenty of goals to cash the over, Winnipeg will suffocate the Blackhawks’ defense. So unless the Jets are willing to do most of the heavy lifting – and last season they weren’t – then the under is a sound play tonight in Winnipeg.

Friday NHL Best Bets: Flyers/Canucks under 6 (+100)

Sorry for all the unders but I like what I like and this slate offers good value in unders. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 8-2. These teams met twice last season and the Flyers won both meetings. They beat the Canucks in Vancouver 4-1 and shutout the Canucks 2-0 in Philadelphia.

The Flyers also wrapped up the regular season last year by cashing three straight unders. And while the Canucks scored five goals and allowed six in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames two nights ago, I expect the defense and goaltending to be better tonight.

Friday NHL Best Bets: Blues/Golden Knights over 6 (-110)

The Blues will be playing on back-to-back nights and while Jordan Binnington will be back in net tonight after Joel Hoffer got the start in San Jose last night, I still see plenty of goals scored tonight in Vegas.

It’s only two games, but St. Louis appears to have more skill this season. Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues 3-2 win over the Kraken on Tuesday afternoon and nearly had a hat trick (he hit the post). Several of the offseason newcomers for the Blues have also scored, including in last night’s thrilling comeback over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, combined with the Avalanche to score a whopping 12 goals in their season opener. Eight of those goals were scored by Vegas.