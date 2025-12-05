Friday NHL Best Bets Dec. 5: Will Golden Knights hammer Devils?

Last Updated on December 5, 2025 12:31 pm by Anthony Rome

Friday’s NHL slate is stacked. For bettors, that means capitalizing on lines where value still exists. Not just chasing favorites, but identifying spots where team form, goaltending splits and pace create edges. If you’re scanning the board for value, check out our Friday NHL Best Bets Dec. 5 piece, which isolates four wagers where the numbers and matchup context line up in our favor.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NHL Best Bet: Washington Capitals -148 (at Ducks)

Washington draws a favorable matchup on paper and has been trending the right way defensively and in special teams lately. They enter tonight with a balanced attack that can tilt possession in the offensive zone, while their recent form shows stronger shot suppression and reliable goaltending in similar matchups. Washington’s recent results and situational splits that support backing the Caps on the moneyline at under -150.

NHL Best Bet: Vegas Golden Knights -125 (at Devils)

Vegas remains one of the deeper rosters in the league — elite depth, strong underlying shot metrics and goaltending that can steal a game when needed. Vegas’ favorable recent results and their ability to convert on high-danger chances while limiting opponent looks; when you combine that with a home-ice edge and special-teams stability, the -125 price is attractive for a confident single-leg stake.

NHL Best Bet: Sharks/Stars over 6.5 (+110)

San Jose and Dallas both have offensive bursts and, in several recent meetings and situational splits, have produced higher-scoring contests. Both clubs giving up and generating chances at rates that make the over 6.5 a reasonable play — especially if either team is skating their top power-play units or if starting goalie situations leave room for scoring variance. At +110 this total offers positive expected value given the matchup context.

NHL Best Bet: Seattle Kraken -130 (at Canucks)

Seattle’s game script and structure often force opponents into tougher possession scenarios, and their depth up front gives them multiple scoring lines that can exploit weaker defensive matchups. Seattle’s recent tendencies to control pace and generate higher-danger chances while their goalie tandem has been capable in comparable matchups. Getting the Kraken at -130 is reasonable when factoring team form, matchup edges and projected deployment.

Friday NHL Best Bets Dec. 5

Washington Capitals -148 Vegas Golden Knights -125 Sharks/Stars over 6.5 (+110) Seattle Kraken -130

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.