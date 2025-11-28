Friday NHL Best Bets Nov. 28: Will Maple Leafs upset Caps?

Last Updated on November 28, 2025 10:22 am by Anthony Rome

Pick 1: Los Angeles Kings -118

The Kings travel into Anaheim with more playmakers and a cleaner underlying game on both special teams and 5v5 expected goals; Anaheim’s home form has been inconsistent and they’ve shown vulnerability to quick transitions — exactly where Los Angeles does its damage. L.A. also enters the night with a notable advantage in even-strength shot generation and recent form against weaker defensive structures, which makes -118 feel like fair value compared with how the market has been treating Kings moneylines this week.

On the roster side, Los Angeles’ depth lines can tilt secondary scoring matchups late into the game, and if Anaheim is missing key pieces or is riding shaky goaltending, that pressure compounds. For a single small-to-medium stake, the Kings’ moneyline at -118 is the play: upside from both the top-end scoring and an expected push in special teams minutes.

The matchup history and situational splits also favor Minnesota — they enter with steadier underlying numbers and fewer injury questions on the back end, which tends to matter in tight road games where puck management and goaltending decisions swing lines. If you’re layering parlays, this is a solid headliner to protect a larger ticket.

Pick 2: Toronto Maple Leafs (+130)

Toronto’s +130 price is attractive because Washington’s season has been up-and-down and the Leafs tend to get value when their power play is clicking and top-line minutes create mismatches. Toronto’s recent road splits show they can cover momentum swings away from home, and this market number gives us upside if Toronto’s depth forwards get involved early and force Washington’s goalie into a busy night. Take the +130 moneyline as a ticket that pays generously for a Leafs road victory in a bumpier-than-usual Capitals environment.

This is a classic “value on a good team at a price” situation: Leafs win probability on the road is historically higher than many bettors assume once you account for possession metrics and special teams leverage against middling defensive clubs. +130 is a number worth grabbing before any late market squeeze.

Pick 3: Penguins/Blue Jackets Over 6.5 (+110)

This Pens/Blue Jackets matchup has total-trending indicators on both sides: Pittsburgh’s offense can push play and generate quantity chances, while Columbus has surrendered higher shot volumes at even strength and been somewhat porous on rebound control. When you combine Pittsburgh’s ability to score in bunches with Columbus’ occasional defensive lapses — and factor in the travel and roster rotations that often thin depth defense midweek — the market’s 6.5 ceiling looks beatable. The +110 on the over gives us positive expected value if either goaltender is off or if special-teams play pushes scoring in a tight window.

I’m targeting the over specifically for middle-sized units: it’s not an all-in slam, but a sensible play when both teams show recent games with elevated scoring, when power play opportunities are likely, and when public lines have compressed under 7.0. Ride the +110 and watch for live-game hedges if the game opens slowly.

Pick 4: Predators/Blackhawks UNDER 5.5 (+110)

When two clubs meet that are trending toward low-event outcomes — think goalie-friendly matchups, conservative game scripts, or one side playing tight hindered by injuries — an under around 5.5 becomes appealing especially if the market is pricing more offense than either team has produced lately. Chicago’s spotty offense paired with Nashville’s tendency to play compact defense on the road sets up a lower-scoring affair; if starters are in and neither side’s power play has been lighting it up, the under at +110 is a disciplined contrarian play.

This is the ticket for bettors who prefer volatility control: fewer scoring events means fewer swings, and at +110 the payoff is generous enough to justify a firm stake when preseason and early-season trends point to quieter nights in the Central Division. Keep an eye on any late scratches to offensive studs — those would only strengthen this play.

Friday NHL Best Bets Nov. 26

Los Angeles Kings -118 Toronto Maple Leafs +130 Penguins/Blue Jackets over 6.5 (+110) Predators/Blackhawks under 6.5 (+110)

