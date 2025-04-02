Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Will Under Cash in Crucial Matchup?

The Washington Capitals are set to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Capitals vs. Hurricanes matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Capitals (+140) at Carolina Hurricanes (-165); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN+

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Public Betting: Bettors Love Carolina

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Standings

As the regular season approaches its conclusion, both teams are vying for favorable playoff positions. The Capitals have demonstrated resilience throughout the season, with key players contributing significantly on both offense and defense. The Hurricanes, known for their aggressive forechecking and speed, have maintained a strong presence in the Eastern Conference.​

Key Players to Watch

Washington Capitals: Captain Alex Ovechkin continues to be a dominant force, leading the team in goals. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov has also been pivotal, providing crucial saves in tight situations.​

Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes’ offense with his playmaking abilities, while defenseman Jaccob Slavin anchors the blue line with his defensive prowess.​

Recent Matchups

In their previous encounters this season, the teams have exchanged victories, indicating a competitive rivalry. Each game has been closely contested, often decided by a single goal, highlighting the parity between the squads.​

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

This matchup is expected to be intense, with both teams aiming to secure crucial points. The Capitals will look to leverage their experience and offensive firepower, while the Hurricanes will rely on their speed and home-ice advantage. Special teams performance may play a decisive role, making power plays and penalty kills critical areas to watch.​

I like the under 5.5 at Bovada.lv. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 6-3-1. In the previous two meetings between these two teams this season, the under cashed both times.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 5.5