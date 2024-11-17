Close Menu

    Capitals vs. Golden Knights Prediction: Will Vegas stay hot at home?

    Capitals vs. Golden Knights
    FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) follows through on a shot during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Washington, in this Sunday, May 23, 2021, file photo. Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, inking a four-year deal worth $40 million.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

    The Capitals vs. Golden Knights matchup will drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Will the Golden Knights stay hot at home with another victory at T-Mobile Arena? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Washington Capitals (+105) at Vegas Golden Knights (-125); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

    T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: NHL Network

    Capitals vs. Golden Knights Public Betting: Bettors Love Vegas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    McMichael nets two goals in win vs. Colorado

    Connor McMichael potted two goals in Friday’s 5-2 win over Colorado. McMichael’s second goal in the middle frame chased Justus Annunen from the contest. The 23-year-old McMichael extended his point streak to five games in the win Friday, racking up five goals and two assists during that span. He is thriving in a top-six role and has a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. McMichael is up to a team-leading 12 goals, seven assists and a plus-11 rating through 16 outings.

    Hill stops 32 of 34 shots in win over Utah

    Adin Hill stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win over Utah. Hill allowed an even-strength goal in the first period and a power-play tally in the second, but he settled down afterward and secured his eighth win of the campaign across 12 outings. The 28-year-old netminder has gone 8-3-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .886 save percentage this season, but he owns a 4-1-1 record across six outings in November.

    Washington is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games when playing Vegas

    Washington is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games

    Vegas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Washington

    Vegas is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home

    Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights have won seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They did lose to the Capitals last month, but that game was in Washington. The Golden Knights have been okay on the road (3-3-2), but they’ve been incredible at home this season (8-1). Plus, while the Capitals are having an excellent start to their season, they’ve also been more inconsistent of late, dropping three out of their last six games overall.

    Capitals vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -125

