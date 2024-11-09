Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NHL Articles

    Capitals vs. Blues Prediction: Will Washington Rebound with Moneyline Win?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Capitals vs. Blues

    The Capitals are coming off their second loss in their last three games and will be playing the second game of a back-to-back when they face the Blues on Saturday night. Will Washington rebound from its loss to Pittsburgh with a moneyline win tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Washington Capitals (-120) at St. Louis Blues (+100); o/u 6

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 9, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: ESPN+

    Capitals vs. Blues Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Washington

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Lindgren allows three goals in loss to Penguins

    Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Lindgren took his second straight loss, giving up the decisive goal to Evgeni Malkin midway through the third period. The 30-year-old Lindgren has allowed at least three goals in five of his seven starts this season. He’s now 3-4-0 with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Capitals will likely start Logan Thompson at St. Louis on Saturday, and with Thompson undefeated so far, he could be in line to take on a larger role if Lindgren remains middling in his starts.

    Kyrou scores goal in loss to Utah

    Jordan Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Utah. Kyrou buried a one-timer after receiving a pass from Pavel Buchnevich at 13:29 of the final frame to tie the score at two apiece. Kyrou has tallied in three straight games after not scoring in his previous 10 contests. The right-shot forward is shouldering the load on offense for the Blues — he leads the team in scoring with 12 points through 14 games. Overall, Kyrou is up to five goals, seven assists, four PIM, 43 shots, seven blocks, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.

    Capitals vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take Washington. The Blues are down their top-line center Robert Thomas and defensemen Philip Broberg and Nick Leddy. They also start slow in most games and their power play unit has been atrocious. Their offense is down due to the injuries and some poor play. As for the Capitals, despite the two losses in their last three games, they’ve won seven out of their last 10 games overall.

    Capitals vs. Blues Prediction: Washington Capitals -120

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com