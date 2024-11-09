Capitals vs. Blues Prediction: Will Washington Rebound with Moneyline Win?

The Capitals are coming off their second loss in their last three games and will be playing the second game of a back-to-back when they face the Blues on Saturday night. Will Washington rebound from its loss to Pittsburgh with a moneyline win tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Capitals (-120) at St. Louis Blues (+100); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 9, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN+

Capitals vs. Blues Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lindgren allows three goals in loss to Penguins

Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Lindgren took his second straight loss, giving up the decisive goal to Evgeni Malkin midway through the third period. The 30-year-old Lindgren has allowed at least three goals in five of his seven starts this season. He’s now 3-4-0 with a 2.76 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Capitals will likely start Logan Thompson at St. Louis on Saturday, and with Thompson undefeated so far, he could be in line to take on a larger role if Lindgren remains middling in his starts.

Kyrou scores goal in loss to Utah

Jordan Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Utah. Kyrou buried a one-timer after receiving a pass from Pavel Buchnevich at 13:29 of the final frame to tie the score at two apiece. Kyrou has tallied in three straight games after not scoring in his previous 10 contests. The right-shot forward is shouldering the load on offense for the Blues — he leads the team in scoring with 12 points through 14 games. Overall, Kyrou is up to five goals, seven assists, four PIM, 43 shots, seven blocks, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.

Capitals vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take Washington. The Blues are down their top-line center Robert Thomas and defensemen Philip Broberg and Nick Leddy. They also start slow in most games and their power play unit has been atrocious. Their offense is down due to the injuries and some poor play. As for the Capitals, despite the two losses in their last three games, they’ve won seven out of their last 10 games overall.

Capitals vs. Blues Prediction: Washington Capitals -120