Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: Will Boston post third consecutive shutout?

The Bruins will be going for their third consecutive shutout when they visit the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Read ahead for our Bruins vs. Maple Leafs prediction ahead of tonight’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Bruins (+130) at Toronto Maple Leafs (-155); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN+

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting: Bettors leaning towards Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Swayman posts 23-save shutout vs. Seattle

Jeremy Swayman posted a 23-save shutout in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Kraken. Swayman was pulled from his last start, but he responded with his best outing of the season. The 25-year-old has had an uneven start to the year after missing all of training camp to hammer out a new contract. He improved to 4-4-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage over nine games. Considering the Bruins signed Swayman to an eight-year deal to end the standoff, he’ll be given every opportunity to play through his early struggles.

Marner riding a five-game point streak

Mitch Marner notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild. Marner has done his share of playmaking during a five-game point streak, logging a goal and six assists in that span. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 21 — he went six games without one. For the season, the 27-year-old has two goals, 12 helpers, 36 shots on net, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances in his usual top-six role.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Boston is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Boston is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games when playing Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing Boston

Toronto is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games at home

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take Boston. While the Bruins have posted back-to-back shutouts, the Maple Leafs have dropped back-to-back games. For the second time in two weeks, Toronto lost to a depleted Blues team and then fell 2-1 to the Wild in overtime. Now they’ll take on a Bruins team that has had their number, winning seven out of their last 10 games versus the Maple Leafs.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +130