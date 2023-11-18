Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the Stars listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Avalanche vs. Stars matchup? The opening puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Colorado Avalanche (+110) at 072 Dallas Stars (-132); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 17, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Stars Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Artturi Lehkonen’s injury, which was previously just described as upper body, is a neck issue, coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Thursday.

There’s no timetable for Lehkonen’s return, but he’s on the long-term injured reserve list and consequently won’t return until Dec. 5 versus Anaheim at the earliest. He has three goals and eight points in 12 contests this season. With Lehkonen unavailable, Tomas Tatar has seen his playing time inch upward over the last two contests.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Jason Robertson picked up a power-play assist and fired seven shots on goal in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Robertson has amassed three goals and three helpers over his last six contests. He’s starting to get back to the level that has made him a safe early-round pick over the last couple of seasons. Overall, the 24-year-old has 14 points (five on the power play), 44 shots, eight hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances.

Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games

Colorado is 18-4 SU in its last 22 games on the road

Dallas is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas’s last 5 games when playing at home against Colorado

Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in five out of the last seven meetings between these two teams. The under is also 5-2 in the Aves’ last seven road games and in 11 out of the Stars’ last 14 home games against Colorado. Finally, the under is 5-2 in the Stars’ last seven games when facing an opponent from the Central Division.

Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5