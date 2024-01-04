Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The line has dropped slightly in Thursday night’s Avalanche vs. Stars matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. Is Colorado a live dog tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Arena? Or is Dallas still the better play as a home favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Colorado Avalanche (+106) at 014 Dallas Stars (-128); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Stars Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

Nathan MacKinnon scored the overtime winner and registered two assists in Colorado’s 5-4 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

It was just another game for MacKinnon. In fact, this was his 20th multi-point contest of the campaign compared to just seven games in which he’s been held off the scoresheet. MacKinnon has 20 goals and 61 points in 38 contests this season as he battles Nikita Kucherov (63 points) for the scoring title. Remarkable is truly the norm for the 28-year-old MacKinnon.

Dallas Stars DFS SPIN

Jason Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Canadiens. Robertson’s tally late in the third period got the Stars within a goal, but they didn’t tie the game. He extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, seven assists). The winger had produced just one point streak of five games or longer prior to this run. He’s up to 12 tallies, 37 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 36 appearances this season.

Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Dallas’ last 14 games at home.

Dallas are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Thursday when playing at home.

Colorado are 24-6 SU in their last 30 games played in January.

The Avalanche are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games played in January.

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Avalanche are 4-1 in their last five games against the Stars and have won eight out of their last 11 games overall. Dating back to last year, Colorado is also 24-6 in its last 30 games played in January, whereas the Stars have dropped five out of their last seven games played in January.

Avalanche vs. Stars NHL Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE +106