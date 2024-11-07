Avalanche vs. Jets Prediction: Will Winnipeg stay red-hot?

The Winnipeg Jets are the best team in hockey to start the season. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their footing and take off. The two teams will meet in Winnipeg on Thursday night. Read on for our Avalanche vs. Jets prediction ahead of tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Avalanche (+120) at Winnipeg Jets (-140); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 7, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Jets Public Betting: Bettors Backing Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Georgiev is set to start vs. Winnipeg

Alexander Georgiev is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post. Georgiev has a 1-4-0 record, 4.62 GAA and .822 save percentage in six appearances with the Avalanche in 2024-25. He last played Oct. 28, stopping 21 of 24 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Georgiev’s next adversary is about difficult as there can be — the Jets are 12-1-0 and lead the league offensively with 4.77 goals per game.

Scheifele logs power play assist in win

Mark Scheifele logged a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Utah. Scheifele has earned two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The center has earned three power-play helpers in that span. He’s playing a leading role for the Jets, who have been the best team over the first month of the campaign. Scheifele has 17 points (seven on the power play), 34 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 13 contests. He’s shooting 20.6 percent this season, which isn’t too high considering he’s finished above 16 percent in each of the last eight campaigns.

Avalanche vs. Jets Betting Prediction

How can I go against Winnipeg? The Jets are 12-1 on the season and 6-1 at home. They’ve won four straight games, shutting out Utah in their last game. Before only scoring three goals in that matchup, they had scored seven (Tampa Bay), six (Columbus) and six (Detroit) goals in their previous three games.

While Colorado has won four straight games versus Winnipeg, this Aves team hasn’t completely found its footing yet. They beat Seattle 6-3 in their last game, but they had dropped three in a row before that victory. Their goal prevention has been an issue again.

Avalanche vs. Jets Prediction: Winnipeg Jets -135