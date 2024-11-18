Avalanche vs. Flyers Prediction: Will over stay hot in this matchup?

The Avalanche vs. Flyers matchup will be the NHL Network Game of the Night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Avalanche listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet for tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Avalanche (-185) at Philadelphia Flyers (+155); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 18, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHL Network

Avalanche vs. Flyers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Georgiev placed on injured reserve

Alexander Georgiev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday. Georgiev sat out Friday’s 5-2 loss to Washington, and he won’t be eligible for Monday’s road matchup against Philadelphia. A timeline for his return has not been provided yet, but Justus Annunen should see the bulk of the starts until Georgiev is healthy. Colorado called up Kevin Mandolese on Sunday to occupy the backup role.

Konecny records two goals in win vs. Sabres

Travis Konecny recorded two goals, an assist, six shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sabres. Konecny was the best player on the ice Saturday, setting up Travis Sanheim’s first-period goal before finding the back of the net in the second and third frames. This outing extended Konecny’s point streak to six games, a span in which he’s racked up six goals — including two on the power play — and six assists.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games when playing Philadelphia

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games when playing Colorado

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games

Avalanche vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and is 6-2-2 in the Avalanche’s last 10 games overall. Flipping the other side of this matchup, the over has cashed in four straight Philadelphia games.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Prediction: OVER 6.5