Week 7 NFL Pick: Falcons have value as home favorites

The Seattle Seahawks head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Falcons cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Seahawks vs. Falcons betting prediction.

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-3 straight up and 1-4-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Miami, and their worst loss came against the Giants.

The Atlanta Falcons are 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Philadelphia, and their worst loss came against Pittsburgh.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Seattle Seahawks (+3) at 454 Atlanta Falcons (-3); o/u 51.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Seahawks vs. Falcons Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Seahawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was added to the team’s injury report on Saturday due to an illness. Walker is the team’s leading rusher with 234 yards this season. If he’s unable to play, Seattle backup running back Zach Charbonnet should be in line for plenty of touches this weekend.

Seattle has lost their last three games, and quarterback Geno Smith has a touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 3-3 in those contests. He’s taken 11 sacks in that span and hasn’t posted a QBR above 68 in either of those tilts. How he plays will likely determine Seattle’s fate in this one.

Atlanta Falcons Daily Fantasy Spin

Falcons starting free safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He has 23 total tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, and 2 passes defended in 6 games of action this season.

Atlanta wide receiver Drake London has begun to emerge as a legitimate #1 receiver this season. London leads the Falcons in catches (38), targets (54), receiving yards (428), and receiving touchdowns (4) this year. He’s caught at least 6 passes in 5 straight games. I like Drake London to extend that streak on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Seattle is 8-9-2 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2022 season.

Atlanta is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Seattle.

Atlanta is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Betting Prediction:

Seattle’s defense has been suspect in 2024. The Seahawks rank 23rd in opponent points per play, 23rd in opponent yards per point, and 18th in opponent yards per play this season. They also rarely create turnovers. Seattle’s defense averages 0.7 takeaways per game, which is tied for 27th in the NFL this year. Against an offense like Atlanta’s that leaky defense could be an issue.

The Falcons offense is 11th in points per play, 7th in yards per play, and 10th in first downs per game this year. Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins is 4th in passing yards, 10th in yards per passing attempt, 14th in QBR, and 14th in passer rating this season. He has legitimate weapons around him like wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson, and tight end Kyle Pitts. I think Atlanta’s offense will be too much for Seattle’s defense to handle. I’m laying the points with the Falcons at home in this one.

NFL Week 7 Seahawks vs. Falcons Betting Prediction: ATLANTA FALCONS -3