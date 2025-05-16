Way Too Early Betting Favorites to Win Each NFC Division in 2025

The NFL is firmly entrenched in its offseason, but with the draft now in the rearview mirror, all roads lead to the start of the 2025 season. Quarterbacks were, without question, the headline makers at the aforementioned draft, but for vastly opposing reasons.

At one end, former Miami Hurricanes’ sensation Cam Ward lived up to the billing and was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, as expected. The Nashville outfit will now be hoping that they have finally resolved their long-standing woes under center, while the player has the perfect opportunity to lead a franchise back from the doldrums. At the opposite end of the spectrum, however, spare a thought for Shedeur Sanders.

The former University of Colorado standout was expected to challenge Ward for that spot at the top of the board, while being selected in the top ten was considered the bare minimum. Inexplicably, however, he slid like an Olympic skier… all the way down to the FIFTH round. The Cleveland Browns eventually pulled the trigger and took the 23-year-old to Ohio with the 144th pick, but not before the college superstar was humiliated in front of the world’s eyes.

Now, though, attention turns to the new season. Despite the kickoff game still being four months away, the bookies already have their futures odds priced up. Here are the way-too-early betting favorites to win each NFC division next season.

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL betting sites consider the reigning Super Bowl champions as the team to beat next season, not just in the NFC East, but in the NFL overall. The latest NFL betting at Bovada odds currently prices the Eagles as a short-priced -145 frontrunner to win their division for the second straight year, as well as a +600 favorite to successfully defend the Lombardi.

Last season, the Birds dominated the division with Offensive player of the Year Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts at the forefront of an offensive juggernaut. Their defense remained as mean as ever, too, ending the year with the fewest points conceded of any team, as well as unleashing a brutal assault on Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX.

This offseason, Philly focused on retaining core contributors like Lane Johnson and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, signing the latter to a lucrative three-year, $51 million deal. While they lost veteran stalwarts like Darius Slay and Brandon Graham, the team reloaded with value additions such as edge rusher Josh Uche and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Their draft was equally commendable, headlined by Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, addressing their need for youth and depth on defense.

The expectations for the Eagles next season are simple: Mount another assault on the Lombardi. Winning the NFC East is the bare minimum.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions secured their second straight NFC North title last season, a fine accomplishment considering that they hadn’t won a single divisional title for three decades before 2023. However, despite the franchise soaring to never-before-seen heights, the Motor City outfit still ended the campaign with disappointment. Despite being favorites to win the Lombardi after finishing the regular season as the top seed, Dan Campbell’s men were stunned by the upstart Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and it remains to be seen how that upset loss will affect their psyche heading into 2025.

Even so, the bookies make Detroit a narrow +140 favorite to make it a hat trick of NFC North titles this year. They are, however, expected to face stern challenges from their rival Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The offseason has been about strategic adjustments rather than flashy moves. Their draft bolstered the trenches with the additions of first-round defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and second-round guard Tate Ratledge. Free agency saw modest but smart acquisitions like cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and D.J. Reed to shore up a secondary that was badly exposed by Jayden Daniels in the playoffs last season. Whether that is enough to carry them to divisional honors next term remains to be seen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South is, without question, the weakest division in the conference. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended last season with the Divisional Title after winning six of their last seven games, and they are the -110 betting favorites to secure the crown again next term.

The addition of former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the draft provides quarterback Baker Mayfield with another offensive target in addition to the Mike Evans-shaped one he is used to. Getting the best out of those two will be crucial to the Bucs’ hopes next term. If they misfire, the door could open for the Atlanta Falcons or the improving Carolina Panthers to make an impression.

Los Angeles Rams

The 2024 season marked a successful comeback for the Los Angeles Rams, who claimed the NFC West crown and made a deep playoff run. With Matthew Stafford rediscovering his Pro Bowl form and young contributors stepping up, they re-established themselves as a conference powerhouse. However, they remain some way short of the team that managed to claim the Lombardi in 2022.

The Rams made a surprise move in the offseason when they allowed Super Bowl MVP-winning wide receiver Cooper Kupp to leave in free agency. He has since been replaced with the blockbuster addition of Davante Adams, and it remains to be seen whether he will settle into life in Tinseltown following his disastrous stint alongside Aaron Rodgers with the Jets.

Last term, LA benefited from the ailing fortunes of the San Francisco 49ers. This year, though, their Californian rivals will have a fully fit squad to choose from, and the battle between the two for the NFC South will go down to the wire. The Rams are currently the narrow +150 favorites to win that battle, but the Niners are breathing down their neck at +170.