Vikings vs. Steelers Odds — Week 4 Picks & Market Read

The international slate opens in Dublin as Vikings vs. Steelers odds take shape on a neutral field. Below we compare opening vs. current odds, give a concise public betting (tickets %) read, summarize injuries & weather, highlight key matchup trends, and close with our expert pick. For live context, open the NFL public betting page, browse the NFL hub, and check our weekly SuperContest picks.

Vikings vs. Steelers Odds — Opening & Current Lines

Opening: Vikings -1.5, Total 41.5

Vikings -1.5, Total 41.5 Current: Vikings -2.5, Total 41

Vikings -2.5, Total 41 Moneyline: Vikings -145, Steelers +125

📊 Quick market read: Early money showed up on Minnesota, pushing the line off -1.5 to -2.5. Total nudged down a half point.

💸 Bet NFL Week 4 lines here 🏈

Public Betting — Vikings vs. Steelers Tickets %

Spread: Vikings 68% tickets, Steelers 32%

Vikings 68% tickets, Steelers 32% Total: Under 55% tickets, Over 45%

📝 The public is siding with Minnesota, but sharps hit Pittsburgh early at +3, keeping the market honest.

Injuries & Weather

Vikings: WR Jordan Addison (ankle) — questionable

WR Jordan Addison (ankle) — questionable Steelers: LT Dan Moore (knee) — out; RB Najee Harris (foot) — questionable

LT Dan Moore (knee) — out; RB Najee Harris (foot) — questionable Weather: Dublin forecast mid-50s, light showers, winds 10–12 mph

Key Trends

Vikings 4-1 ATS in last 5 games vs. AFC teams

Steelers 5-0 ATS as underdogs in their last 5 neutral/overseas games

Under is 7-3 in Steelers’ last 10 September contests

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS: Vikings -2.5 or better (pass if market goes -3 without reduced juice). Total: Under 41.5 (buy ≥ 41). Note: These prices reflect our read on Vikings vs. Steelers odds in a neutral-site, early-window kickoff.

💸 Grab the latest NFL odds now 🏈

🔔 Follow live updates:

Twitter ·

Bluesky ·

Facebook

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our links. This helps support our coverage at no cost to you.