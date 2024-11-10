Vikings vs. Jags: Vikings roll?

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. With the Jags listed as 7.0-point home underdogs and the total sitting at 44 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Vikings vs. Jags prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Minnesota Vikings (-7.0) at 266 Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.0); o/u 44

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: FOX

Vikings vs. Jags Public Betting:

Minnesota Vikings Game Notes

The Vikings moved to 6-2 on the year, defeating Indianapolis by a score of 21-13 last Sunday. Sam Darnold had a solid game throwing for 290 yards and three scores. Minnesota looks for their second consecutive victory on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars Game Notes

The Jags dropped to 2-7 on the year, falling to the Eagles by 5 points on November 3rd. Trevor Lawrence is expected to miss this contest with a shoulder injury. Mac Jones will likely be under center for Jacksonville

Vikings vs. Jags BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Vikings. Without Lawrence in the lineup, I don’t see how Jacksonville stays within this number. The Minnesota defense is relentless with their pressure and is going be a very tough challenge for Mac Jones. On the other side the Jags defense has struggled all season. Vikings win by double digits.

Vikings vs. Jags Prediction: Minnesota -7