    Titans vs. Texans Prediction: Can Houston Cover at Home?

    Duke James
    The Tennessee Titans head to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee has lost two straight and five of their last six games to enter Sunday with a 2-8 record. Houston got back in the win column on Monday night to move to 7-4 on the season. They are currently 7.5 point favorites with this Titans vs. Texans matchup kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tennessee Titans (+7.5) at Houston Texans (-7.5) o/u 40.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: CBS

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Texans

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tennessee Titans

    The Titans are 2-8 on the season with the latest being a 23-13 loss to the Vikings last Sunday. Will Levis completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards. He also had a touchdown and an interception. He also led the ground game with 18 yards. Tennessee totaled 33 yards on 19 carries. Levis was also sacked 5 times. The defense played well against the run allowing just 2.5 yards per carry. They also had 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.   

    Houston Texans

    The Texans had lost 3 of their last 4 games before they beat the Cowboys 34-10 on Monday night. C.J. Stroud completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 257 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown but did throw an interception. Joe Mixon went off for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Nico Collins and Tank Dell each had 4 receptions for 54 yards. Stroud was sacked just once in the game. The defense had an interception, a fumble recovery, and 5 sacks.

    Tennessee is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games

    The OVER is 4-1 in Tennessee’s last 5 road games

    Houston is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Tennessee

    The UNDER is 5-1 in Houson’s last 6 games against Tennessee

    Titans vs. Texans Prediction:

    Take the Texans to cover the 7.5 points at home on Sunday. It’s hard to say that the Texans got back on track against an absolutely horrendous Cowboys team, but there was definitely some positive takeaways. C.J. Stroud was sacked just one time. Dallas had 5 sacks against the Eagles the game before. Maybe all of those player only meetings are starting to change some things. Also, Nico Collins made his return to the field and looked solid. Joe Mixon is rolling. The defense has forced 7 turnovers in two games. They got Will Anderson back on their D line this week. And they are going against a team that has covered the spread just one time all season. I’ll roll with the Texans to get another big win.   

    Titans vs. Texans Prediction: Houston -7.5

