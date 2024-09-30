Close Menu
    Titans vs. Dolphins Spread Prediction: Will Miami cover?

    Titans vs. Dolphins

    Kickoff of the Titans vs. Dolphins matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. With the Dolphins laying only 2.5 points, what’s the smart approach when it comes to the spread tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins (-2.5); o/u 37

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, September 30, 2024

    TV: ESPN

    Titans vs. Dolphins Public Betting: Bettors have Slight Lean with Tennessee

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Simmons doesn’t practice for Titans

    Titans DT Jeffery Simmons (elbow) did not practice Thursday. Simmons has played in all three games for the Titans this season, racking up 11 tackles, two TFLs, and one sack. The veteran lineman has only been listed on the injury report for veteran rest up to this point, meaning this elbow injury is a new issue he’s dealing with. With their Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins still four days away, it’s possible Simmons suits up later in the week and is good to go come Monday.

    Dolphins rule out LT Armstead

    Dolphins ruled out LT Terron Armstead (concussion) for Week 4 against the Dolphins. Armstead was unable to clear concussion protocol in time for Monday’s game and will be held out as a result. The veteran tackle has played in each of the Dolphins’ first three games but will likely be replaced by Kendall Lamm, who played on 41 snaps last week after Armstead exited with his injury. In addition to Armstead, the Dolphins also ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion).

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games on the road

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Miami

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games at home

    Titans vs. Dolphins Prediction:

    Take Miami. Tyler Huntley will suit up for the Dolphins tonight, which is great news for Miami’s offense. Huntley hasn’t been with the Dolphins for longer than a few weeks but Skylar Thompson isn’t the answer and neither is Tim Boyle (who entered the game last week in Seattle when Thompson was injured). Huntley will at least give the Dolphins an opportunity to move the chains with his legs. He’s a veteran with NFL experience. Mike McDaniel should simplify the game plan for Huntley so that he’s comfortable.

    On the other side, I don’t trust Will Levis. I don’t think the Titans coaching staff has faith in the kid and he’s a turnover waiting to happen at all times. In the coaching battle, I’ll take McDaniel. In the QB battle…well, I’ll take McDaniel.

    Titans vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: Miami Dolphins -2.5

