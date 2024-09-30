Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop Predictions: Will Huntley go over in Rush Yards?

Will Tyler Huntley do damage versus Tennessee with his legs? Will De’Von Achane have a better receiving game than rushing? Can Calvin Ridley make a big play? Check out our Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop Predictions ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football game.

Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop: Tyler Huntley over 29.5 Rush Yards

After starting last week’s game with Skylar Thompson and finishing with Tim Boyle following Thompson’s injury, the Dolphins are now turning to Tyler Huntley. The former Raven will start under center tonight for the Dolphins when they host the Titans.

Huntley has nine total NFL starts under his belt. In those nine games, he completed 64.4% of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt. He threw five touchdowns and three interceptions, so if you want to go over in picks, it’s something to think about.

That said, I think the best Huntley prop has to do with his legs. He’s averaged 41.9 rushing yards per game over his career, which is significant given that his rushing total tonight sits at just 29.5. Considering he was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad on September 16, it’s not as if Huntley knows Mike McDaniel’s offense. I would expect Huntley to take off early and often tonight.

Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop: De’Von Achane over 25.5 Receiving Yards

I considered taking the under on Achane’s rushing yards at 62.5, but he’s capable of breaking off a long run at any time. I would hate to see this prop lose on one Derrick Henry-esq run in the first quarter.

The safer bet is to go over for Achane’s receiving yards, which are only 25.5. Again, he’s capable of hitting a home run at any point, so he could cash this prop on one target. Either way, Achane leads all running backs with 17 catches for 173 yards out of the backfield. Tennessee, meanwhile, is 30th in receiving points allowed to running backs at 13.8 per game.

With Huntley starting, I expect McDaniel to pare back his playbook, which should include some screens or checkdowns to Achane.

Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop: Calvin Ridley Longest Reception over 21.5 Yards

Ridley remains a boom-or-bust option in the Titans’ passing game. He caught of 1-of-3 targets for nine yards against the Packers. In Week 2, he caught four receptions for 77 yards and a rushing touchdown. In Week 1, he caught three passes for 50 yards.

One thing Ridley has done consistently, however, is catch deep passes. Just under 44% of his targets have been deep (20 yards or more). No receiver with as many targets as Ridley has a higher rate.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have allowed four receptions to wide receivers on throws 20 or more yards downfield, which ranks 27th in the NFL. They’ve also allowed 10.7 yards per target to outside receivers, which is 30th in the league.

Ridley might catch one pass but it could also go for 20-plus yards, putting us in this range.