Titans vs Cardinals Best Bets & Expert Picks — ARI −7.5, 41.5

Titans vs Cardinals best bets with verified odds: our side, total and a same game parlay, plus market context, injuries and buy/sell thresholds.
The Titans vs Cardinals odds tightened into Arizona −7.5 with a 41.5 total as kickoff nears at State Farm Stadium (4:05 p.m. ET). Tennessee activated RB Tyjae Spears to juice a struggling offense, while Arizona leans on a top-10 early-down success rate at home. With a low total and a favorite under eight, pricing matters. For live movement and splits, check our NFL odds board and the NFL public betting chart.
Game info & TV
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ
- Network: CBS
Consensus odds snapshot (opening → current)
- Spread: Cardinals −9.5 (early) → −7.5 (current range −7.5 to −8)
- Total: 41.5–42.0 (early) → 41.5
- Moneyline (approx): Titans ~+260 / Cardinals ~−320
Quick injury & matchup notes
- Titans: Tyjae Spears activated to join Tony Pollard; offense still searching for rhythm on early downs and in red zone.
- Cardinals: Offense comfortable at home with balanced pass/run; defense has generated timely pressure to get off the field.
- Edge: Arizona’s early-down efficiency vs. Tennessee’s negative script risk if the Cards score first.
Best Bets & Expert Picks
- Side — Cardinals −7.5 (buy ≤ −7.5; reduce past −8): Early-down edge + home environment vs. a Titans offense still re-integrating pieces.
- Total — Under 41.5 (buy ≥ 41.5; pass below 40.5): Low-tempo stretches and FG-heavy drives keep scoring capped barring short-field turnovers.
Same Game Parlay (conservative build)
- Cardinals moneyline
- Under 45.5 (alt total)
- James Conner anytime TD
Notes: We ladder the total to 45.5 for cushion and anchor with Arizona ML. Conner’s red-zone role remains robust; confirm status Sunday AM.
