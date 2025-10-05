Titans vs Cardinals Best Bets & Expert Picks — ARI −7.5, 41.5

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 9:01 am by Michael Cash

Titans vs Cardinals best bets with verified odds: our side, total and a same game parlay, plus market context, injuries and buy/sell thresholds.

The Titans vs Cardinals odds tightened into Arizona −7.5 with a 41.5 total as kickoff nears at State Farm Stadium (4:05 p.m. ET). Tennessee activated RB Tyjae Spears to juice a struggling offense, while Arizona leans on a top-10 early-down success rate at home. With a low total and a favorite under eight, pricing matters. For live movement and splits, check our NFL odds board and the NFL public betting chart.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ Network: CBS

Consensus odds snapshot (opening → current)

Spread: Cardinals −9.5 (early) → −7.5 (current range −7.5 to −8)

(current range −7.5 to −8) Total: 41.5–42.0 (early) → 41.5

Moneyline (approx): Titans ~+260 / Cardinals ~−320

💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈

Quick injury & matchup notes

Titans: Tyjae Spears activated to join Tony Pollard; offense still searching for rhythm on early downs and in red zone.

Tyjae Spears activated to join Tony Pollard; offense still searching for rhythm on early downs and in red zone. Cardinals: Offense comfortable at home with balanced pass/run; defense has generated timely pressure to get off the field.

Offense comfortable at home with balanced pass/run; defense has generated timely pressure to get off the field. Edge: Arizona’s early-down efficiency vs. Tennessee’s negative script risk if the Cards score first.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

Side — Cardinals −7.5 (buy ≤ −7.5; reduce past −8): Early-down edge + home environment vs. a Titans offense still re-integrating pieces.

(buy ≤ −7.5; reduce past −8): Early-down edge + home environment vs. a Titans offense still re-integrating pieces. Total — Under 41.5 (buy ≥ 41.5; pass below 40.5): Low-tempo stretches and FG-heavy drives keep scoring capped barring short-field turnovers.

Same Game Parlay (conservative build)

Cardinals moneyline

Under 45.5 (alt total)

James Conner anytime TD

Notes: We ladder the total to 45.5 for cushion and anchor with Arizona ML. Conner’s red-zone role remains robust; confirm status Sunday AM.

🏈 Build your Sunday card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our partners at no additional cost to you.