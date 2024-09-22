Texans vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: Are Vikings live underdogs?

The Houston Texans head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday when Week 3’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Texans cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Texans vs. Vikings betting prediction.

The Houston Texans are 2-0 straight up and 0-1-1 against the spread this year. They beat Indianapolis in Week 1 and defeated Chicago last week.

The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread this season. They toppled San Francisco last weekend and beat the Giants in Week 1.

Texans vs. Vikings Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Houston Texans (-1.5) at 456 Minnesota Vikings (+1.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans safety M.J. Stewart (knee) and center Juice Scruggs (groin) were both limited practice participants on Friday. Both players are officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Houston backup center Jarrett Patterson (calf) starting running back Joe Mixon (ankle), backup running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), and backup tight end Brevin Jordan (knee) will all miss Sunday’s game. Houston running back Dare Ogunbowale and tight end Cade Stover should both see increased snap counts with Mixon, Pierce, and Jordan out of the lineup.

Minnesota Vikings Daily Fantasy Spin

Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (knee), linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (quadriceps/ankle), wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), and tight end Nick Muse (hand) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s home clash with the Texans.

Addison’s absence should pave the way for Minnesota wide receiver Brandon Powell to get more playing time. With starting tight end T.J. Hockenson and backup tight end Nick Muse out of commission, Vikings reserve tight ends Johnny Mundt and Josh Oliver should see increased roles in the passing game. Mundt has 4 catches for 27 yards this season while Oliver has recorded 2 receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown this year.

Texans vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Houston is 0-2-1 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

Houston is 1-3 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Minnesota is 15-13-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Minnesota is 10-7-2 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Texans vs. Vikings Betting Prediction:

After Houston made a surprise run to the playoffs last season, it seemed that everyone wanted to crown the Texans as one of the next great AFC teams. They very well could become that eventually, but I don’t know if they’ll get there this season. In the Texans’ first two games, they beat a middling Colts team by 2 points and only beat the Bears (who couldn’t block at all) by 6 points. Houston going into Minnesota will be by far their toughest test yet. Injuries to Houston’s running backs (Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce) and their starting center (Juice Scruggs) have me leaning toward Minnesota.

It’s a small sample size, but through 2 games, Minnesota’s offense is looking like one of the best units in the NFL. The Vikings rank in the top 8 in yards per play, points per play, points per game, and touchdowns per game this season. It seems like Sam Darnold finally found a coaching staff and system that could put him in a position to succeed. The public is all over the Texans this weekend, but I’m not. I’m taking the Vikings at home in this one.

NFL Week 3 Texans vs. Vikings Prediction: MINNESOTA VIKINGS +1.5