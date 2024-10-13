Texans vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: Can Drake Maye spark Pats?

The Houston Texans head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Patriots cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Texans vs. Patriots betting prediction.

The Houston Texans are 4-1 straight up and 1-3-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Buffalo and their only loss came against Minnesota.

The New England Patriots are 1-4 straight up and 1-3-1 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Cincinnati and their worst loss came against Miami.

Texans vs. Patriots Matchup & Betting Odds

269 Houston Texans (-6.5) at 270 New England Patriots (+6.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Texans vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans running back Joe Mixon is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but he’s on track to play according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Mixon has 184 rushing yards in 2 games of action this season.

Houston defensive end Derek Barnett practiced fully on Friday but is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game as he nurses a shoulder injury.

Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (scapula), safety Jimmie Ward (groin), wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), running back British Brooks (knee) and linebacker Christian Harris (calf) will all sit out Sunday’s road clash with New England.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (foot), safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), and center David Andrews (shoulder) will all miss Sunday’s contest against the Texans.

New England linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), wide receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder), long snapper Joe Cardona (calf), cornerback Isaiah Bolden (hamstring), guard Layden Robinson (ankle), cornerback Marco Wilson (groin), guard Nick Leverett (ankle), and cornerback Marcus Jones (groin) are all listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Pats wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he’s expected to play this weekend according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Texans vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Houston is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against New England.

Houston is 9-8 ATS against AFC opponents since the start of last season.

New England is 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

New England is 1-7-2 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Texans vs. Patriots Betting Prediction:

New England announced that they will be starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye against Houston this weekend. Maye was the #3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He had been serving as the Patriots’ backup behind journeyman signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. It might be a long day for Drake Maye on Sunday.

The Texans’ defense is tied for 4th in the NFL in sack percentage and ranks 4th in opponent yards per pass attempt. Houston also ranks 8th in opponent’s average passer rating, first in opponent’s completion percentage, and is tied for 7th in sacks per game this season. New England’s offensive line has been a weak spot all year due to a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness. Jacoby Brissett was sacked 17 times in his 5 starts this season. The Texans are averaging 3 sacks per game this year. This is an ideal spot for Houston. They get a must-win game against a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. I’m laying the points with the Texans on the road in this one.

NFL Week 6 Texans vs. Patriots Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS -6.5