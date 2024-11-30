Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction: Can Houston Get Back on Track?

The Houston Texans look to get their season back on track when they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday. Houston has lost 3 of their last 4 and are sitting with a 7-5 record. Jacksonville has lost 4 straight and enter Sunday with a 2-9 record. They are currently 3.5 point home dogs with this Texans vs. Jaguars matchup kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Texans (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) o/u 44

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Texans

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Texans

The Texans’ struggles continued as they lost outright to the Titans last Sunday 32-27. C.J. Stroud completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 247 yards. He also had 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. Joe Mixon struggled for just 22 yards on the ground. Nico Collins had 5 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Texans defense had a pick six, two fumble recoveries, 8 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss. After all that, they still allowed 32 points and Tony Pollard rushed for 5 yards a carry. Stroud now has 14 touchdown passes to 9 interceptions this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

All signs are pointing toward Trevor Lawrence returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since week 9. He has been out with a left shoulder injury. Lawrence has completed 61% of his passes for 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season, while also adding 3 rushing touchdowns. The Jags are coming off of a beatdown by Jared Goff and the Lions losing 52-6. They only managed 170 total yards. Jacksonville was on their bye last week.

Texans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Houston is 5-0 SU in their last 5 road games against Jacksonville

The UNDER is 7-4-1 in Houston’s last 12 games

Jacksonville is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Jacksonville’s last 7 games

Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction:

The Texans captured the win but did not cover the 5.5 point spread in the 24-20 contest earlier this season. Both teams look a bit different now as Joe Mixon was absent for that contest, but Stefon Diggs and Christian Kirk, who have since suffered season ending injuries, both played. Both teams are struggling right now, with a combined 1 win in their last 8 games.

I like Houston to cover the short spread in a buy-low spot. They are the better team with the better players. Joe Mixon is due for a bounce back after a 22 yard performance last week. The Jags allowed Saquon Barkley to rush for 159 yards, Josh Jacobs to rush for 127 yards, even D’Andre Swift took them for 91 yards on the ground. Mixon is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has six 100+ yard rushing games to go along with 10 touchdowns this season. Jacksonville hasn’t played well on offense all season, averaging just 18.9 points per game. Their defense is the 2nd worst in the league allowing 28.7 points per game. They are also one of the worst defenses in takeaways per game averaging 0.7, which will help with Stroud’s turnover problem. Meanwhile Houston ranks 3rd in takeaways per game and 2nd in sacks per game while giving up 22 points per game. I like Houston to pick up a big win and cover on the road heading into their bye week.

Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction: Texans -3.5