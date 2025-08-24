Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Bills, Ravens & Eagles Lead the Pack

With the preseason wrapped and roster battles settled, fans are turning their attention to the chase for Super Bowl LX. The latest Super Bowl 2026 odds from Bovada.lv place the Buffalo Bills (+625), Baltimore Ravens (+650), and Philadelphia Eagles (+750) as the early favorites. But with depth across the AFC and plenty of wildcards in the NFC, the path to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas promises chaos, surprises, and value for bettors.

The Favorites in the Super Bowl 2026 Odds

Buffalo Bills (+625)

Josh Allen enters another season as one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks, but the question is whether Buffalo has finally built enough balance around him. The Bills’ defense looks strong again, and if the run game clicks, this might be their best chance yet to deliver the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Baltimore Ravens (+650)

Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber play and an improved receiving corps make the Ravens a legitimate favorite. Baltimore’s physical defense remains a force, and they’ll push for the AFC’s top seed if Jackson stays healthy. Their defense is among the five best in the league, too.

Philadelphia Eagles (+750)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles boast arguably the best offensive line in football, not to mention arguably the best roster in the NFL. The NFC picture is more forgiving than the AFC, giving Philly a clear path back to the Super Bowl.

The Defending Champion and Contenders

Kansas City Chiefs (+800)

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have proven they can never be counted out, especially with the way they were embarrassed by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. At +800, bettors get value with a team that will remain a Super Bowl threat with Mahomes and Reid.

Detroit Lions (+1000)

Dan Campbell has built a culture of toughness and belief. Detroit’s defense will also have Aiden Hutchinson back from injury, but the losses of coordinators Ben Johnson (Bears head coach) and Aaron Glenn (Jets head coach) brings uncertainty to Detroit for the first time since Campbell first arrived.

San Francisco 49ers & Los Angeles Rams (+1600)

San Francisco’s talent speaks for itself—Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and a a steady Brock Purdy keep them in the NFC mix. Meanwhile, the Rams have one of the better up-and-coming defenses in the NFL, but questions surround Matthew Stafford’s back. If he stays healthy again, the Rams could have another deep run. Remember, they were the only team that gave the Eagles a game in the playoffs last season.

The Dark Horses in the Super Bowl 2026 Odds

Green Bay Packers & Washington Commanders (+2000)

Jordan Love and an improved receiver corps has Packers fans believing the franchise is back to being a Super Bowl contender. Washington is more surprising—led by Jayden Daniels’ electric dual-threat playmaking, the Commanders have transformed into one of the NFC’s most intriguing teams.

Cincinnati Bengals (+2200)

If Joe Burrow stays upright, Cincinnati remains a live bet at +2200. The offensive line and defense will make or break their season. There’s no question they’ll have a dynamic passing attack.

Minnesota Vikings (+2500)

The Vikings are betting on a balanced attack, with QB J.J. McCarthy being groomed behind a capable roster. If McCarthy overachieves or simply manages games, Minnesota could be a sleeper. They arguably have the best coaching staffs in the league.

Longshots with Upside

Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) & Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000)

Justin Herbert finally has a fresh offensive system, but the Chargers remain hard to trust. They’ve already been bitten by the injury bug, as tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season in training camp. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers always compete. You know the defense will be among the best again, but will the offseason additions of D.K. Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers be enough to solve Pittsburgh’s offensive woes?

Houston Texans & Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3300)

C.J. Stroud is the real deal in Houston, making the Texans are a trendy sleeper pick. As for the Bucs, they’ve won the NFC South four consecutive years and they’re favored to do so again. Baker Mayfield has to overcome losing another offensive coordinator (Liam Coen is now the head coach of the Jaguars), but Tampa Bay has the best roster in the NFC South. At the very least, they’ll be in the playoff dance.

The Middle Pack and Deep Longshots

Denver Broncos (+3500): Sean Payton’s rebuild is a work in progress and he’s already made major headway. Still, the Broncos play in a stacked AFC West.

Dallas Cowboys (+4000): The talent is there, but playoff doubts remain.

Chicago Bears (+4500): Ben Johnson brings renewed hope and energy to Chicago, but is Caleb Williams ready for a breakout?

Seattle Seahawks (+6000): The Seahawks will have one of the best defenses in the league and Sam Darold is coming off a career year. Seattle won 10 games a year ago. If Darnold isn’t a one-hit wonder, the Seahawks are a sleeper.

Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots (+8000): All intriguing, but each comes with significant flaws, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

True Longshots

Teams like the Colts, Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Jets, Browns, Saints, and Titans (ranging from +12,500 to +30,000) look like rebuilding squads rather than real contenders. If you’re hunting for lottery-ticket value, the Jets at +25,000 could get interesting if their QB situation stabilizes, but otherwise, the odds reflect reality.

Best Bets & Value Picks

Best Favorite Bet: Eagles (+750) — easier NFC path.

Best Value Bet: Ravens (+650) — balanced roster with MVP quarterback.

Intriguing Dark Horse: Texans (+3300) — Stroud-led offense could explode.

Longshot Worth Watching: Packers (+2000) — Jordan Love’s rise feels real.

Predictions

The AFC is loaded, but Baltimore looks like the most complete team on paper. In the NFC, the Eagles should outlast the Lions and 49ers. Our early Super Bowl LX prediction: Ravens over Eagles in Las Vegas.