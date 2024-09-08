Steelers vs. Falcons Week 1 Prediction: Is Atlanta overvalued?

The Steelers vs. Falcons Week 1 matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the Falcons laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 42, what’s the top bet on the board today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5); o/u 42

Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

TV: FOX

Steelers vs. Falcons: Public Bettors Love Pittsburgh

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Steelers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wilson tells Steelers he can play

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Russell Wilson (calf, questionable) has “told the team that he can play” Sunday, but that the team doctors are “being more cautious.” Aka, Wilson senses his job could already be on the line and wants to play through it, but the Steelers understandably don’t want to start a sack-taking machine if he can’t even move properly. Russ is an all-time lobbyist, but every sign continues to point toward Justin Fields getting the call vs. the Falcons.

Pitts removed from Falcons’ injury report

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was removed from the Week 1 injury report and will play against the Steelers. Pitts was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of the hamstring issue but got upgraded to full sessions on Thursday and Friday. Still chasing the specter of his outstanding rookie season, Pitts opens the season with a revenge matchup versus Arthur Smith, who is now the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. With the hamstring issue behind him, Pitts ranks as a mid-range TE1 heading into Week 1.

Steelers vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Pittsburgh is 11-1-1 SU in its last 13 games when playing Atlanta

Atlanta is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 6 games at home

Steelers vs. Falcons Prediction:

Take Pittsburgh. It doesn’t matter if Wilson starts or Field – the Falcons aren’t covering this spread. Whether it was Mike Smith or Dan Quinn or now-Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Falcons have a habit of playing close games. It’s been that way for roughly a decade. And unlike the Steelers, they rarely win those close games.

Steelers vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5