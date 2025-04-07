Kings vs. Pistons NBA Prediction: Is Betting Total Set too High?

The Sacramento Kings (38-40) will face the Detroit Pistons (43-35) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Pistons matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Sacramento Kings (+7) at Detroit Pistons (-7); o/u 230.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 7, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: NBA TV

Kings vs. Pistons Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Detroit

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview

Sacramento Kings: Currently holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference, the Kings are vying for position in the play-in tournament. They are coming off a 120-113 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Detroit Pistons: Seated sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons have secured a direct playoff berth. They recently suffered a 109-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Key Players

Kings: Zach LaVine led the team with 37 points in their recent win over the Cavaliers. ​

Pistons: Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points and 9.1 assists per game this season, playing a pivotal role in the Pistons’ success. ​

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv, the Pistons are 7-point favorites, with an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Injuries

Pistons: Jaden Ivey is out; Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren are listed as questionable.

Kings: Jake LaRavia and Keegan Murray are both questionable for the game.

Previous Meeting

The Pistons edged out the Kings 114-113 in their previous matchup on December 26, 2024.

Kings vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

I like the under, which has hit in four out of the Kings’ last five games entering play tonight. On the other side, the under has cashed in three straight Detroit games.

Kings vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: UNDER 230.5