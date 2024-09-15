Steelers vs. Broncos Prediction: Defense Wins Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers head on the road for the second time this season after a victory in Atlanta in week 1. The Broncos will look to get in the win column after a 26-20 loss at the Seattle Seahawks last week. Pittsburgh will be 2.5 point favorites in this one. Can the rookie quarterback lead the Broncos to victory? How will this Steelers vs. Broncos matchup play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos (+2.5); o/u 36.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Broncos

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos kicked off their season with a 26-20 loss to Seattle last week. Rookie Bo Nix led the offense throwing for 138 yards and 2 interceptions, adding 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Denver offense gained a total of just 231 yards on the day. The defense forced two safeties and added an interception and a fumble as well. However they did allow Kenneth Walker III to rush for 103 yards and a touchdown and Geno Smith added 30 yards and a touchdown as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields got the starting nod in week 1 for the Steelers with Russell Wilson dealing with injury. He will be back in control of the offense this week as well after the Steelers beat the Falcons 18-10. Fields threw for 156 yards and ran for another 57. The offense didn’t score a touchdown but didn’t turn the ball over either. Kicker Chris Boswell was responsible for all 18 points, making all 6 of his field goal attempts. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 155 yards for 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Star running back Bijan Robinson was held to 68 yards on the ground.

Steelers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Denver is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home against Pittsburgh

The OVER is 4-1 in Denver’s last 5 games

Steelers vs. Broncos Prediction

I’m riding with the Steelers to cover the 2.5 point spread. Bo Nix wasn’t very productive in his first game, throwing for 138 yards and 2 interceptions. The Steelers have one of the best defenses in the league and I think they will be able to get to Bo Nix here and rattle him. I also like having Justin Fields running this offense. The dual threat quarterback is very explosive and can break off a big run on any play. All they have to do is get close enough for Boswell field goals. I think we will see a similar score as last week.

Steelers vs. Broncos Prediction: Steelers -2.5