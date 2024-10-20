Should Browns bench Watson? Hammer Bengals as 5.5-point favorites

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bengals cover the 5.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bengals vs. Browns betting prediction.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-4 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Giants, and their worst loss came against New England.

The Cleveland Browns are 1-5 straight up and 2-4 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Jacksonville, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

Bengals vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5) at 458 Cleveland Browns (+5.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: CBS

Bengals vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is having a monster season in 2024. The LSU alum is second in the NFL in receiving yards (565), tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (5), tied for the league lead in 20+ yard receptions (8), second in the NFL in yards after the catch (265) and fifth in receiving first downs (23) this season. He will likely be key in this game on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns starting running back Nick Chubb (knee) was activated off of injured reserve and is listed as questionable to play against the Bengals on Sunday. Chubb suffered a severe knee injury last season and hasn’t played yet this year. He ran for over 1,000 yards and scored 8 or more touchdowns in the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons. His presence could give the team a lift if he’s able to go this weekend.

Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been dreadful this season. The former Houston Texan has a QBR of 21.6 this year. That figure ranks dead last in the NFL behind players like Will Levis, Jacoby Brissett, and Gardner Minshew. It remains to be seen how long Watson will remain the starter, but the team may be forced to make a change if they lose their fifth game in a row on Sunday.

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 14-8-1 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati is 14-8 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Cleveland is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Cleveland is 9-10-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

Cleveland’s offense has been one of the worst units in the NFL this season. The Browns rank 29th in points per play, 32nd in yards per play, 32nd in first downs per game, and 31st in punts per offensive score in 2024. Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s passer rating is 76.6 this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. The following players have a better passer rating than Deshaun Watson this season: Skylar Thompson, Daniel Jones, Drake Maye, Gardner Minshew, and Andy Dalton.

Cincinnati’s offense has been explosive this season. The Bengals rank 6th in points per play, 8th in yards per play, 8th in yards per point, and 10th in punts per offensive score this year. I think Cincinnati will score enough to pull away by the time this one’s through. I’m laying the points with Cincinnati on the road in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 7 Bengals vs. Browns Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI BENGALS -5.5