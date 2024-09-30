Seahawks vs. Lions Spread Prediction: Is Seattle undervalued?

The Seahawks vs. Lions Monday Night Football matchup will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight at Ford Field. Listed as a 4-point underdog, is Seattle undervalued tonight from a point spread standpoint?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Detroit Lions (-4); o/u 47

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 30, 2024

TV: ESPN

Seahawks vs. Lions Public Betting: Bettors leaning towards Detroit

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Coach says Walker is a go for MNF

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said RB Kenneth Walker is “good to go” for Week 4 against the Lions. Walker shed the questionable tag on Saturday as he is now set for a return from two missed games due to an oblique injury. Zach Charbonnet has been used as a true workhorse in Walker’s absence, likely forcing more of a split in usage than what we saw in Week 1 when Walker saw a 66% snap rate and 23 running back opportunities against the Broncos.

LaPorta expected to play tonight for Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said Sam LaPorta (ankle) is expected to play in Week 4 against the Seahawks. The low-ankle sprain is apparently low enough for LaPorta to give it a go on Monday night against the Seahawks. The Lions’ breakout tight end has yet to provide fantasy managers with the type of game that made him a league-winner in 2023, totaling just eight receptions for 94 scoreless yards in his three games. Those who have him can start him, but there’s a chance he could see limited snaps in Week 4.

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Trends

Seattle is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Detroit

Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Detroit

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Seahawks vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Seahawks are off to a great start but who have they played? The Broncos have won two in a row but when Seattle faced Denver, Bo Nix was making his first NFL start. Seattle is a hostile environment for any signal-caller, let alone one making his first NFL start.

Plus, the Seahawks didn’t even cover in that game versus Denver. They were a 6.5-point favorite and let the Broncos hang around long enough to cover in a six-point loss. The following week, the Seahawks played an overmatched Patriots team, that took Seattle to overtime before losing 23-20. Last week, the Seahawks played the Dolphins at home without Tua under center for Miami. The 24-3 final score may have looked like it was a blowout and the Seahawks were in no danger of losing the game, but Miami was still hanging around in the third quarter.

The Lions, meanwhile, got back to their game last week in Arizona. After relying too much on Jared Goff and the passing game in their Week 2 loss to the Bucs, they ran the ball last week in their 20-13 victory over the Cardinals. If I’m being honest, the Lions haven’t looked overly impressive this season, either. That said, this is a good team that, in my opinion, will get better each week. They know what’s ahead of them tonight with an unbeaten Seattle team, so I expect we see Detroit’s best at home.

Seahawks vs. Lions NFL Prediction: Detroit Lions -4