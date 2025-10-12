Seahawks vs Jaguars Picks – Best Bets & Same Game Parlay

Seahawks vs Jaguars picks for Week 6: current line nudges toward Jacksonville with totals climbing into the high-40s as both passing games trend healthier. Below: opening vs current odds, the week-of storylines bettors are watching, and our best bets with a correlated SGP.

Week 6 sets up as a clean measuring stick for two teams tightening form. Jacksonville leaned back into tempo and quick-game concepts to stabilize protection the last two weeks, and a healthier receiver rotation has unlocked more RPO and glance routes. Seattle counters with an edge group that has ramped snap counts and pressure rate, plus a vertical shot menu that keeps safeties honest. With the spread hovering near pick’em and the total up to 47.5, red-zone sequencing and fourth-down aggression are poised to decide it in the final possession.

Seahawks vs. Jaguars Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL Network: FOX

Seahawks vs Jaguars odds — opening vs current

Jaguars −1.5 (−110) / Seahawks +1.5 (−110) — Total 46.5 — Moneyline: JAX −125 / SEA +105

Jaguars −1 (−110) / Seahawks +1 (−110) — Total 47.5 (−115/−105) — Moneyline: JAX −115 / SEA −105

Movement: Subtle JAX support back toward home chalk; total drifted up with better pass-catcher availability and tempo expectations.

Public betting — tickets & handle

Tickets (spread): Slight lean to Jaguars as short home chalk.

Slight lean to Jaguars as short home chalk. Handle: Sharper interest shows on Seattle when +2/+2.5 pops; total draws Over bettors if WR rooms remain full go.

Sharper interest shows on Seattle when +2/+2.5 pops; total draws Over bettors if WR rooms remain full go. Key numbers: 3 and 7 for sides; 47/48 for totals are the battlegrounds this week.

Best bets — side, total & prop (Seahawks vs Jaguars picks)

ATS: Seahawks +1 (prefer +1.5/+2 if it reappears). Seattle’s pass rush vs a still-gelling JAX OL can tilt hidden yards; the Hawks’ explosives give them late-game paths in a one-score script.

(prefer +1.5/+2 if it reappears). Seattle’s pass rush vs a still-gelling JAX OL can tilt hidden yards; the Hawks’ explosives give them late-game paths in a one-score script. Total: Over 47.5 (buy ≥ 47.5; pass at 48.5 without weather help). Both QBs have vertical answers vs single-high; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor.

(buy ≥ 47.5; pass at 48.5 without weather help). Both QBs have vertical answers vs single-high; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor. Prop: SEA WR longest reception Over (mid-20s). JAX has surrendered periodic chunk posts when forced into man behind pressure.

Same game parlay (correlated to our script)

🟩 Seahawks +3.5 (alt)

🟩 Over 44.5 (alt)

🟩 SEA WR 50+ receiving yards (choose your primary deep threat at your book)

SGP note: Correlation ties to Seattle staying within a field goal while one deep shot converts. Shop alt lines and receiving thresholds across books for best return.

Trends & angles that matter

Explosive-pass differential has decided most of each team’s one-score results this season.

Seattle’s defensive EPA/play has improved with edge snaps up; Jacksonville’s early-down success climbed as the quick game re-emerged.

Near pick’em ranges amplify fourth-down choices and special-teams field position; both staffs have leaned aggressive in neutral scripts.

