Seahawks vs Jaguars odds – JAX −1.5, Total 46.5

Opening and current Seahawks vs Jaguars odds, where tickets lean, key injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points.

The Seahawks vs Jaguars odds board tightened after Jacksonville’s statement win and Seattle’s defense getting healthier. With JAX −1.5 and a 46.5 total, tickets are leaning to the home side at a short price while sharper entries timed pick’em and −1. Seattle’s secondary pieces trending back is the quiet storyline here; Jacksonville’s offense has leaned explosive but benefited from non-offensive scores last week. Below: verified opening vs current lines, public betting read, injuries, weather and our buy/sell zones for Sunday in Jacksonville.

Seahawks vs. Jaguars Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL Network: FOX

Seahawks vs Jaguars odds — opening vs current

Opening (market): Jaguars −1, Total 45.5

Current (consensus): Jaguars −1.5 , Total 46.5

, Moneyline (consensus): Jaguars −120 | Seahawks +100

| Movement: JAX buying through the pick range; total bumped from 45.5 → 46.5 on modest Over interest.

Public betting — tickets & read (Seahawks vs Jaguars odds)

Tickets (spread): Lean Jaguars at short numbers (public siding with home chalk).

Lean Jaguars at short numbers (public siding with home chalk). Handle: More balanced; dog ML interest increases at even money or better.

More balanced; dog ML interest increases at even money or better. Market read: If this trims to pick/−1, expect fresh JAX support; Seattle buyback profiles at +2/+2.5.

Injuries — quick hits

Seahawks: Secondary/EDGE trending toward returns; CB room status is the swing factor for limiting explosive plays.

Secondary/EDGE trending toward returns; CB room status is the swing factor for limiting explosive plays. Jaguars: Skill group stability improving; OL continuity still monitored but trending playable.

Skill group stability improving; OL continuity still monitored but trending playable. Impact: If SEA’s coverage unit is intact, JAX explosives normalize and the number stays short.

Weather (Jacksonville)

Kickoff outlook: Upper-70s, light breeze; minimal weather tax unless late humidity pops.

Trends & angles that matter

Totals in the mid-40s have met two-way action this season; 47 is a soft ceiling without injury upgrades.

Short home favorites (pick to −2) have drawn steady public support in 2025, creating dog ML value pockets.

Seattle’s road offense travels; red-zone finishing rate decides whether 46.5 holds value.

Expert pick & best bets for Seahawks vs Jaguars odds

ATS: Lean Jaguars −1.5 (buy ≤ −1.5; pass beyond −2.5). Home script + short number favors JAX.

Lean (buy ≤ −1.5; pass beyond −2.5). Home script + short number favors JAX. Total: Lean Over 46.5 (buy ≤ 46.5; pass ≥ 47.5 without fresh offensive upgrades).

Lean (buy ≤ 46.5; pass ≥ 47.5 without fresh offensive upgrades). Prop look: SEA WR longest reception Over if JAX stays single-high; JAX RB receptions Over as a pace valve.

