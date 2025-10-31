Seahawks vs Commanders SNF Preview, Expert Pick & Odds

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 3:56 pm by Anthony Rome

Game Information

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

Location: FedExField — Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Seahawks vs Commanders Betting Odds

Spread: Seahawks -3

Total (O/U): 48

Moneyline: Seahawks -155 | Commanders +135

Seattle’s status as a road favorite reflects their consistent execution on offense and the market’s confidence in their defense, while the total suggests a moderately high-scoring contest.

Public Betting Information

The Spread NFL Public Betting Chart page show 57% of tickets on Seattle while 63% of money favors the road team, suggesting smart-money confidence in the Seahawks. The over/under split leans slightly toward the over, indicating bettors anticipate both teams pushing tempo and scoring through the air and ground.

Weather Report

Forecast for FedExField calls for mild temperatures in the mid-50s, partly cloudy skies, and light winds around 5–7 mph — perfect conditions for a clean passing game and minimal impact on the spread or total.

Seahawks vs Commanders Prediction

Seattle’s combination of a balanced offensive attack and a defense that has quietly improved makes them the play in this matchup. The Commanders can create moments of chaos, but Seattle’s execution on third downs and in the red zone should tilt a close game in the visitors’ favor. Final Score: Seahawks 28 — Commanders 21

Pick: Seahawks -3

