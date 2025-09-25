Seahawks vs Cardinals SGP — TNF Same Game Parlay Picks

For Thursday night in Glendale, our calibrated Seahawks vs Cardinals SGP leans into the current market (spread around SEA -1.5, total ~43.5) with correlated legs and clear buy/sell points. Below you’ll find the primary same game parlay build, a longer-shot alternative, quick opening vs. current odds, a short public betting read, and injury/weather context to keep your legs aligned.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info & TV

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (TNF)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (TNF) Kickoff: Thu, Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thu, Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ TV / Streaming: Prime Video

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds — Opening & Current Lines

Opening: Seahawks -1.5, Total 44.5 (ML ~SEA -130 / ARI +110)

Seahawks -1.5, Total 44.5 (ML ~SEA -130 / ARI +110) Current: Seahawks -1 to -2.5, Total 43–43.5 (ML ~SEA -125 to -140 / ARI +105 to +120)

📊 Market read: Light Seattle support early week, then a trim on the total toward low-43s. If -3 appears, expect Cardinals interest; if -1 (reduced) shows, Seattle backers typically step in.

Public Betting — Seahawks vs. Cardinals Tickets % (Quick Read)

Spread tickets: Slight lean toward Seattle as the short road favorite.

Slight lean toward Seattle as the short road favorite. Read: Parlay/teaser gravity sits with SEA; sharper buyback often appears on ARI at +2.5/+3 if those numbers pop.

Injuries & Weather (Keep SGP Legs Aligned)

Seattle: QB Sam Darnold in rhythm behind stout pass pro; WR room led by Cooper Kupp/Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Monitor late WR/OL tags but trajectory favorable.

QB Sam Darnold in rhythm behind stout pass pro; WR room led by Cooper Kupp/Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Monitor late WR/OL tags but trajectory favorable. Arizona: QB Kyler Murray active; TE Trey McBride a featured chain-mover; RB room leans on Trey Benson on early downs. Secondary health worth a late check.

QB Kyler Murray active; TE Trey McBride a featured chain-mover; RB room leans on Trey Benson on early downs. Secondary health worth a late check. Weather: Dome — pace/efficiency drive totals, not wind. Correlate to pass efficiency and red-zone finish rate.

TNF SGP #1 — Correlated Favorite (Moderate Payout)

Leg 1: Seahawks moneyline (avoid laying a flat -3; ML keeps end-game outs).

Seahawks moneyline (avoid laying a flat -3; ML keeps end-game outs). Leg 2: Total Over 42.5 (buy ≥ 42; sell if it climbs past 44.5 pre-kick).

Total Over 42.5 (buy ≥ 42; sell if it climbs past 44.5 pre-kick). Leg 3: Cooper Kupp 50+ receiving yards (buy at 50+; sell if the alt floor lifts to 60+ at heavy juice).

Cooper Kupp 50+ receiving yards (buy at 50+; sell if the alt floor lifts to 60+ at heavy juice). Leg 4: Trey McBride 40+ receiving yards (volume-driven role; buy at 40+; sell if books push to 50+ pre-kick).

🧠 Why it correlates: If Seattle wins, Darnold efficiency rises and Kupp volume/chain-moving drives; ARI trails, boosting McBride’s targets. Dome setting supports yards-after-catch and sustained drives. This same structure is the backbone of our Seahawks vs Cardinals SGP.

TNF SGP #2 — QB Legs & Live Pivot (Longer Shot)

Leg 1: Kyler Murray 25+ rushing yards (buy at 25+; sell above 35+ pre-kick).

Kyler Murray 25+ rushing yards (buy at 25+; sell above 35+ pre-kick). Leg 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 40+ receiving yards (buy 40+; sell above 50+).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 40+ receiving yards (buy 40+; sell above 50+). Leg 3: Either Team Over 24.5 points (team alt total for correlation with offensive script).

🔄 Live pivot: If early pass rush overwhelms Seattle, swap JSN yards → McBride 4+ receptions live and consider total Under live if RZ stalls. Keeping these paths in mind helps you adjust the Seahawks vs Cardinals SGP without overexposing to one outcome.

Risk, Buy/Sell Points & Bankroll Notes

Key numbers: 3 on spread; 43–44.5 on total. Keep SGP totals clustered around 42–44 for the best correlation with pass-efficiency scripts.

3 on spread; 43–44.5 on total. Keep SGP totals clustered around 42–44 for the best correlation with pass-efficiency scripts. Portfolio fit: One “moderate payout” SGP (0.4–0.6u) + one smaller longshot (0.1–0.2u). Avoid stacking too many highly correlated legs that over-expose to one injury.

One “moderate payout” SGP (0.4–0.6u) + one smaller longshot (0.1–0.2u). Avoid stacking too many highly correlated legs that over-expose to one injury. Cash-out discipline: If your ML + receiving alt legs clear by late 3Q, partial cash-out can outperform sweating volatile end-games.

