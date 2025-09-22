NFL Week 4 Opening Odds, Early Lines & Market Notes

Here’s your real-time look at NFL Week 4 opening odds with spreads, moneylines, totals and quick market notes for every matchup. We’ll keep this updated as numbers adjust. For deeper context, track NFL public betting trends, browse our NFL odds & picks hub, and check weekly SuperContest expert picks.

Thursday Night Football — Thu, Sept. 25

Seahawks at Cardinals — 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Spread: Seahawks +1.0 (−110) / Cardinals −1.0 (−110) |

Moneyline: SEA −105 / ARI −115 |

Total: 43.5 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: Near pick’em to start; injury reports could swing the favorite before limits rise.

International Game (London) — Sun, Sept. 28

Vikings vs. Steelers (Tottenham) — 9:30 a.m. ET (NFLN)

Spread: Vikings −2.5 (−125) / Steelers +2.5 (+105) |

Moneyline: MIN −150 / PIT +130 |

Total: 41.0 (O −105 / U −115)

Market note: Neutral field and travel tax; watch WR/OL statuses for the total.

Sunday Early Window — Sun, Sept. 28 (1:00 p.m. ET)

Panthers at Patriots

Spread: CAR +5.5 (−105) / NE −5.5 (−115) |

Moneyline: CAR +210 / NE −250 |

Total: 43.5 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: New England taking early respect at home; total sits mid-40s.

Spread: LAC −6.0 (−105) / NYG +6.0 (−115) |

Moneyline: LAC −270 / NYG +220 |

Total: 44.0 (O −105 / U −115)

Market note: Chargers priced as a solid road fave; watch pass-pro injury notes for NYG.

Spread: NO +16.5 (−110) / BUF −16.5 (−110) |

Moneyline: NO +775 / BUF −1500 |

Total: 48.0 (O −105 / U −115)

Market note: Big number; totals traders will monitor wind in Orchard Park.

Spread: PHI −3.0 (−110) / TB +3.0 (−110) |

Moneyline: PHI −165 / TB +140 |

Total: 44.5 (O −105 / U −115)

Market note: Early 3 flat; any Bucs injury downgrades could pop to −3.5.

Spread: TEN +7.5 (−115) / HOU −7.5 (−105) |

Moneyline: TEN +300 / HOU −400 |

Total: 39.5 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: Lower total; OL health and pace will drive movement.

Spread: WAS +2.5 (−110) / ATL −2.5 (−110) |

Moneyline: WAS +120 / ATL −140 |

Total: 45.0 (O −105 / U −115)

Market note: Classic 2.5 opener; any QB upgrade/downgrade could test the 3.

Sunday Late Window — Sun, Sept. 28

Colts at Rams — 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Spread: IND +3.5 (−115) / LAR −3.5 (−105) |

Moneyline: IND +155 / LAR −180 |

Total: 49.0 (O −105 / U −115)

Market note: Totals opened near 49; indoor setting invites Over interest if both WR rooms trend healthy.

Spread: JAX +3.5 (−105) / SF −3.5 (−105) |

Moneyline: JAX +155 / SF −180 |

Total: 46.0 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: Booked under a field-goal/over? Keep an eye on edge-rush vs. protection matchups.

Spread: CHI +1.0 (−110) / LV −1.0 (−110) |

Moneyline: CHI −105 / LV −115 |

Total: 48.0 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: Essentially a pick’em; QB turnover risk will decide side support.

Sunday Night Football — Sun, Sept. 28

Packers at Cowboys — 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Spread: GB +6.5 (−105) / DAL −6.5 (−115) |

Moneyline: GB +300 / DAL −400 |

Total: 48.0 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: If Dallas injury news is positive, −7 could appear; Packers money likely at +7 or better.

Monday Night Football — Mon, Sept. 29

Jets at Dolphins — 7:15 p.m. ET

Spread: NYJ +2.5 (−105) / MIA −2.5 (−115) |

Moneyline: NYJ +125 / MIA −145 |

Total: 45.0 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: Sitting under a field goal; speed vs. pass rush drives the total.

Spread: CIN +7.0 (−105) / DEN −7.0 (−115) |

Moneyline: CIN +290 / DEN −380 |

Total: 44.0 (O −110 / U −110)

Market note: Altitude + defense narrative supports the Under crowd; key number at 7 on the side.

