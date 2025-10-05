Seahawks vs Buccaneers Best Bets & Expert Picks

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:57 am by Michael Cash
Seahawks vs Buccaneers best bets with verified odds: our side, total and a same game parlay, plus market context, injuries and buy/sell thresholds.
The Seahawks vs Buccaneers odds have settled in around Seattle −3 to −3.5 with a 44.5 total as the NFC contenders meet at Lumen Field. Seattle’s defense has been stingy on a per-play basis while Tampa Bay’s third-down funk and special-teams miscues keep bettors wary of the road dog. For live movement and splits, check our NFL odds board and the NFL public betting chart.
Game info & TV
- Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA
- Network: CBS
Consensus odds snapshot (opening → current)
- Spread: Seahawks −2.5/−3 (open) → −3.5 (current range −3 to −3.5)
- Total: 46.0 (open) → 44.5
- Moneyline: Buccaneers ~+150 / Seahawks ~−180
Quick injury & matchup notes
- Buccaneers: Offense must improve on third downs; RB room shorthanded; special-teams volatility has swung field position.
- Seahawks: Defensive front generating steady pressure; secondary has rotated pieces but metrics remain strong.
- Edge: Seattle’s trench play and home noise profile well if Tampa starts behind the sticks again.
Best Bets & Expert Picks
- Side — Seahawks −3 (buy ≤ −3; reduce past −3.5): Home field + pass-rush edge vs. a Bucs offense that’s lagging on early downs. If only −3.5 is available, consider 1H −2.5 instead.
- Total — Under 44.5 (buy ≥ 44.5; pass < 44): Tampa’s third-down issues and Seattle’s defensive efficiency point to longer fields, more punts, and FG-heavy drives.
Same Game Parlay (conservative build)
- Seahawks moneyline
- Under 48.5 (alt total)
- Kenneth Walker III anytime TD
Notes: We ladder the total to 48.5 for cushion and anchor with Seattle ML. Walker’s red-zone role remains robust; monitor his status Sunday morning.
