Seahawks vs Buccaneers Best Bets & Expert Picks

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:57 am by Michael Cash

Seahawks vs Buccaneers best bets with verified odds: our side, total and a same game parlay, plus market context, injuries and buy/sell thresholds.

The Seahawks vs Buccaneers odds have settled in around Seattle −3 to −3.5 with a 44.5 total as the NFC contenders meet at Lumen Field. Seattle’s defense has been stingy on a per-play basis while Tampa Bay’s third-down funk and special-teams miscues keep bettors wary of the road dog. For live movement and splits, check our NFL odds board and the NFL public betting chart.

Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

Lumen Field — Seattle, WA Network: CBS

Consensus odds snapshot (opening → current)

Spread: Seahawks −2.5/−3 (open) → −3.5 (current range −3 to −3.5)

(current range −3 to −3.5) Total: 46.0 (open) → 44.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers ~+150 / Seahawks ~−180

Quick injury & matchup notes

Buccaneers: Offense must improve on third downs; RB room shorthanded; special-teams volatility has swung field position.

Offense must improve on third downs; RB room shorthanded; special-teams volatility has swung field position. Seahawks: Defensive front generating steady pressure; secondary has rotated pieces but metrics remain strong.

Defensive front generating steady pressure; secondary has rotated pieces but metrics remain strong. Edge: Seattle’s trench play and home noise profile well if Tampa starts behind the sticks again.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

Side — Seahawks −3 (buy ≤ −3; reduce past −3.5): Home field + pass-rush edge vs. a Bucs offense that’s lagging on early downs. If only −3.5 is available, consider 1H −2.5 instead.

Home field + pass-rush edge vs. a Bucs offense that’s lagging on early downs. If only −3.5 is available, consider 1H −2.5 instead. Total — Under 44.5 (buy ≥ 44.5; pass < 44): Tampa’s third-down issues and Seattle’s defensive efficiency point to longer fields, more punts, and FG-heavy drives.

Same Game Parlay (conservative build)

Seahawks moneyline

Under 48.5 (alt total)

Kenneth Walker III anytime TD

Notes: We ladder the total to 48.5 for cushion and anchor with Seattle ML. Walker’s red-zone role remains robust; monitor his status Sunday morning.

