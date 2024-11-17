Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction: Can 49ers keep pace in NFC West?

The Seattle Seahawks head to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday when Week 11’s late slate begins at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Can the 49ers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Seahawks vs. 49ers betting prediction.

The Seattle Seahawks are 4-5 straight up and 2-6-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Atlanta and their worst loss came against the Giants.

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-4 straight up and 4-5 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Tampa Bay and their worst loss came against the Rams.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Matchup & Betting Odds

465 Seattle Seahawks (+6.5) at 466 San Francisco 49ers (-6.5); o/u 47.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Seahawks vs. 49ers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Seahawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Seahawks tight end Brady Russell (foot), tight end Noah Fant (foot), offensive tackle George Fant (knee), and safety K’Von Wallace (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Tight ends AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown should see more snaps with Russell and Fant out of commission this weekend.

San Francisco 49ers Daily Fantasy Spin

49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) will all miss Sunday’s contest.

The Niners signed former Bears and Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad, so he’ll likely handle the punting duties with Wishnowsky out of action. San Francisco will likely use cornerback Isaac Yiadom to replace starting corner Charvarius Ward on Sunday.

San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip), guard Aaron Banks (thigh), and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) are all listed as questionable to play against Seattle this weekend.

49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is doubtful to play this weekend with a pelvis injury.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against San Francisco.

Seattle is 5-10 ATS in division games since the start of the 2022 season.

San Francisco is 11-5 ATS in division games since the beginning of the 2022 season.

San Francisco is 24-21 ATS after a win since the start of the 2021 season.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Prediction:

It’s now or never for the 49ers. San Francisco currently sits a half-game out of first place in the NFC West behind the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners absolutely need to win this game, as their next two games are at Green Bay and at Buffalo. Christian McCaffrey was back last week and recorded 107 scrimmage yards (39 rushing, 68 receiving) to help the Niners to a much-needed win over the Buccaneers. Seattle’s defense is 22nd in opponent yards per play, 19th in opponent points per play, and 20th in opponent yards per point this season. San Francisco already beat Seattle at Lumen Field 36-24 on October 10th. I could see the Niners winning comfortably again here. I’m laying the points with San Francisco at home in this one.

NFL Week 11 Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -6.5