Saints vs. Panthers Prediction: Which team will snap losing skid?

The New Orleans Saints head to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Saints cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Saints vs. Panthers betting prediction.

The New Orleans Saints are 2-6 straight up and 3-5 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Dallas, and their worst loss came against Denver.

The Carolina Panthers are 1-7 straight up and 1-7 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Las Vegas, and their worst loss came against Chicago.

Saints vs. Panthers Matchup & Betting Odds

455 New Orleans Saints (-7.5) at 456 Carolina Panthers (+7.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS

Saints vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Saints Daily Fantasy Spin

Saints running back Jamal Williams (groin), running back Kendre Miller (hamstring), wide receiver Bub Means (ankle), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will all sit out Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

New Orleans wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip), defensive tackle John Ridgeway III (oblique), offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri (shoulder), and cornerback Rico Payton (back) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game at Carolina.

Carolina Panthers Daily Fantasy Spin

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (toe) is listed as questionable but is planning to play on Sunday according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble (back) and linebacker DJ Johnson (ankle) are also listed as questionable for the team’s home clash with New Orleans.

Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), offensive tackle Ifem Ekwonu (ankle), tight end Felieipe Franks (concussion), and safety Jammie Robinson (knee) have all been ruled out for this weekend’s game. Carolina defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle) is doubtful to play on Sunday.

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Trends

New Orleans is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Carolina.

New Orleans is 5-3-1 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Carolina is 2-5-1 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Carolina is an NFL-worst 4-14-2 ATS after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Prediction:

The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL by pretty much every metric this season. They have the worst straight-up record in the league at 1-7 and the worst point differential in the NFL at -147. Carolina is 30th in yards per point margin, last in points per play margin, 26th in yards per play, and 27th in opponent yards per play this season. They began the year with second-year man Bryce Young as their quarterback. They benched Young for Andy Dalton after Week 2, then went back to Young as the starter last week in Week 8.

The problems in Carolina seem to run deeper than whoever is or isn’t starting at quarterback in a given week. The issues seem to stem from the top of the organization and radiate downward. The Panthers won 2 games all of last season, and they’ll need to get lucky to win more than that this year. I don’t think the Saints are that good but they smoked the Panthers 47-10 in Week 1 and should cruise to another fairly easy victory again here. New Orleans is the pick.

NFL Week 9 Saints vs. Panthers Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -7.5