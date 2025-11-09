Saints vs Panthers Best Bets – Anytime TD Prop & Parlay Week 10

Saints vs Panthers Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|New Orleans Saints
|+5.5 (−110)
|39.5 (−110)
|+210
|Carolina Panthers
|−5.5 (−110)
|39.5 (−110)
|−250
Saints vs Panthers — Best Bets
Play 1: Panthers moneyline (−250) — Avoids the key numbers in a low-total game; Carolina’s defensive front and short-field chances tilt the win condition.
Play 2: Anytime Touchdown — Chuba Hubbard (+300) — Carolina’s red-zone touches and short-yardage usage profile make Hubbard a live scorer at a favorable price.
Who is The Public Betting – Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|New Orleans Saints
|34%
|+4.5 (−110)
|+5.5 (−110)
|Carolina Panthers
|66%
|−4.5 (−110)
|−5.5 (−110)
Market Read: Two-thirds of tickets favor Carolina and the line has nudged from −4.5 to −5.5. In a game totaled under 40, books are comfortable inching toward the favorite without crossing a key number, which implies steady but not runaway support for the Panthers.
Saints vs Panthers — Parlay ML + Anytime TD
Legs
- Panthers moneyline (−250)
- Anytime Touchdown — Chuba Hubbard (+300)
- Optional add: Alvin Kamara over 14.5 receiving yards (−115) if your book allows SGP mixing with TD props.
Simplified payout (American odds, easy math):
Start $100 → win ML at −250 returns about $140 → roll that on Hubbard +300 returns about $560 total.
If you also win Kamara over 14.5 (−115), rolling the $560 would return roughly $1,047 total. (Books round differently and SGP rules vary.)
Things to Know Before You Bet
- Low total amplifies each red-zone trip; short fields and special teams matter more than usual.
- Market inch to −5.5 shows steady confidence in Carolina without needing a key-number move.
- New Orleans’ offense may lean on quick game and RB checkdowns — a reason the Kamara receiving prop is viable.
How to Watch Saints vs Panthers
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC
