Saints vs Panthers Best Bets – Anytime TD Prop & Parlay Week 10

CHARLOTTE, NC — Carolina hosts New Orleans in a low-total divisional tilt with playoff positioning still in play. The board shows Panthers −5.5 (−110), a 39.5 total (−110), and moneylines around CAR −250 / NOR +210. With kickoff set for Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, our Saints vs Panthers best bets lean on defensive pressure, field position, and short-yardage finishing inside the red zone.

Saints vs Panthers Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML New Orleans Saints +5.5 (−110) 39.5 (−110) +210 Carolina Panthers −5.5 (−110) 39.5 (−110) −250

Saints vs Panthers — Best Bets

Play 1: Panthers moneyline (−250) — Avoids the key numbers in a low-total game; Carolina’s defensive front and short-field chances tilt the win condition.

Play 2: Anytime Touchdown — Chuba Hubbard (+300) — Carolina’s red-zone touches and short-yardage usage profile make Hubbard a live scorer at a favorable price.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current New Orleans Saints 34% +4.5 (−110) +5.5 (−110) Carolina Panthers 66% −4.5 (−110) −5.5 (−110)

Market Read: Two-thirds of tickets favor Carolina and the line has nudged from −4.5 to −5.5. In a game totaled under 40, books are comfortable inching toward the favorite without crossing a key number, which implies steady but not runaway support for the Panthers.

Saints vs Panthers — Parlay ML + Anytime TD

Legs

Panthers moneyline (−250) Anytime Touchdown — Chuba Hubbard (+300) Optional add: Alvin Kamara over 14.5 receiving yards (−115) if your book allows SGP mixing with TD props.

Simplified payout (American odds, easy math):

Start $100 → win ML at −250 returns about $140 → roll that on Hubbard +300 returns about $560 total.

If you also win Kamara over 14.5 (−115), rolling the $560 would return roughly $1,047 total. (Books round differently and SGP rules vary.)

Things to Know Before You Bet

Low total amplifies each red-zone trip; short fields and special teams matter more than usual.

Market inch to −5.5 shows steady confidence in Carolina without needing a key-number move.

New Orleans’ offense may lean on quick game and RB checkdowns — a reason the Kamara receiving prop is viable.

How to Watch Saints vs Panthers

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

