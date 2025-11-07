BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Saints vs Panthers Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

byMichael Cash
November 7, 2025
Saints vs Panthers Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 8:49 am by Michael Cash

CHARLOTTE, NC — The NFC South takes center stage as New Orleans visits Carolina in a divisional test at Bank of America Stadium. The latest Saints vs Panthers odds show Carolina favored by 5.5 points with a total of 39.5 for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX. Both offenses have struggled to find rhythm, and the market has leaned toward the home side after steady early support. With playoff positioning already on the line in November, this matchup feels like a must-win for two teams trying to steady their seasons. Our Saints vs Panthers Picks will help you read between the lines and find the best plays at the best value on the board.

How to Watch Saints vs Panthers

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Saints vs Panthers Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML
New Orleans Saints +5.5 (–110) 39.5 (–110) +210
Carolina Panthers –5.5 (–110) 39.5 (–110) –250

Where the Game Will Be Won

Carolina’s run-stop unit faces a New Orleans team that has relied on balance to support its defense. The Panthers’ offense has found rhythm behind efficient early-down passing, while the Saints aim to control tempo and field position through special teams and turnover margin. Protection for Derek Carr remains the key matchup against Carolina’s front.

New Orleans vs Carolina — Who is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current
New Orleans Saints 34% +4.5 (–112) +5.5 (–111)
Carolina Panthers 66% –4.5 (–107) –5.5 (–110)

Market Read: Roughly two-thirds of tickets favor Carolina and the number has inched from –4.5 to –5.5, showing continued buy-in on the Panthers despite modest resistance from sharps at key numbers. If the line ticks to –6, expect buyback on New Orleans for value hunters. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Saints vs Panthers Prediction & Expert Pick

Carolina’s defense has quietly rounded into form at home and the Saints’ red-zone execution has lagged. With crowd noise and travel in play, we side with the home favorite in a low-total spot. Pick: Panthers –5.5 (–110). Lean: Under 39.5 (–110).

