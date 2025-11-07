Saints vs Panthers Picks – Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 8:49 am by Michael Cash

How to Watch Saints vs Panthers

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Saints vs Panthers Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML New Orleans Saints +5.5 (–110) 39.5 (–110) +210 Carolina Panthers –5.5 (–110) 39.5 (–110) –250

Where the Game Will Be Won

Carolina’s run-stop unit faces a New Orleans team that has relied on balance to support its defense. The Panthers’ offense has found rhythm behind efficient early-down passing, while the Saints aim to control tempo and field position through special teams and turnover margin. Protection for Derek Carr remains the key matchup against Carolina’s front.

New Orleans vs Carolina — Who is The Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current New Orleans Saints 34% +4.5 (–112) +5.5 (–111) Carolina Panthers 66% –4.5 (–107) –5.5 (–110)

Market Read: Roughly two-thirds of tickets favor Carolina and the number has inched from –4.5 to –5.5, showing continued buy-in on the Panthers despite modest resistance from sharps at key numbers. If the line ticks to –6, expect buyback on New Orleans for value hunters. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Saints vs Panthers Prediction & Expert Pick

Carolina’s defense has quietly rounded into form at home and the Saints’ red-zone execution has lagged. With crowd noise and travel in play, we side with the home favorite in a low-total spot. Pick: Panthers –5.5 (–110). Lean: Under 39.5 (–110).

