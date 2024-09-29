Saints vs. Falcons: Which team gets back in the win column?

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. With the Falcons listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 41 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Saints vs. Falcons prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

263 New Orleans Saints (+2.5) at 264 Atlanta Falcons (-2.5); o/u 41

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: FOX

Saints vs. Falcons Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on the New Orleans Saints. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New Orleans Saints Game Notes

The Saints dropped their first game of the season last Sunday, losing to the Eagles by three points last Sunday. Chris Olave caught 6 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown. New Orleans looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons Game Notes

Atlanta fell to 1-2 on the season, losing to the Chiefs 22-17 on Sunday night. Drake London continued his strong season catching 6 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Atlanta looks for a much needed divisional win at home on Sunday afternoon.

Saints vs. Falcons BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. New Orleans came back to earth last week after two very impressive performances in weeks 1 and 2. Unfortunately for the Saints they are now riddled with injuries at several key positions. The Falcons desperately need a win and I think they are up to the occasion on their home field against a New Orleans team that is nowhere near 100%. Falcons cover.

Saints vs. Falcons Prediction: Atlanta -2.5