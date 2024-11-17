Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points?

The Baltimore Ravens head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in a massive AFC North rivalry matchup. Baltimore has won their last two games and enters Sunday with a 7-3 record. Pittsburgh has won 4 straight and come in with a 7-2 record. However, they are 3.5 point home dogs with this Ravens vs. Steelers bout set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) o/u 48.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Steelers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Pittsburgh. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have won two straight games after narrowly defeating the Bengals 35-34 last Thursday night. Lamar Jackson completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns. Derrick Henry had a slow night on the ground only rushing 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Tylan Wallace was the super hero of the night with 3 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. The defense got torched through the air with Joe Burrow going off for 428 yards and 4 touchdowns. They allowed Ja’Marr Chase 11 receptions for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 70 yard deep ball just after taking a 7 point lead.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been rolling lately winning their last 4 games. The latest was a 28-27 victory over the Commanders. Russell Wilson completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 195 yards. He also had 3 touchdown passes and an interception. Jaylen Warren took 14 carries for 66 yards while Najee Harris took 21 carries for 53 yards. The defense allowed Jayden Daniels to complete just 50% of his pass attempts. They also recovered a fumble and had 3 sacks.

Ravens vs. Steelers Betting Trends

Baltimore is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Baltimore’s last 5 road games

Pittsburgh is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 5-0 in Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Baltimore

Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take the over 48.5 in this matchup. The Ravens have the highest scoring offense in the NFL putting up 31.8 points per game. They have scored 24 or more points in their last 8 games and 35+ in 3 of their last 4. Pittsburgh has a very good defense ranking 2nd in the league, but Baltimore just took the 4th ranked defense for 41 points two weeks ago. On the opposite side of the ball, Baltimore has one of the worst defenses in the league allowing 25.3 points per game. They have allowed 23+ points in 5 of their last 6 games. The Steelers have seen a huge boost in points with Russell Wilson under center, scoring 26+ points in all 3 games. He has also done a great job of protecting the ball, throwing 6 touchdown passes to just one interception. The Ravens are the 4th worst defense in yards per pass attempt allowing 7.4. Russell Wilson is averaging 8.7 yards per pass attempt in 3 games. Expect this to be an exciting one.

Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction: Over 48.5