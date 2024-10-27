Ravens vs. Browns Prediction: Can Winston help Browns cover?

The Baltimore Ravens head to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Ravens cover the 8.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Ravens vs. Browns betting prediction.

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-2 straight up and 4-2-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Buffalo, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

The Cleveland Browns are 1-6 straight up and 2-5 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Jacksonville, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

Ravens vs. Browns Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Baltimore Ravens (-8.5) at 266 Cleveland Browns (+8.5); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: CBS

Ravens vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Ravens when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Ravens Daily Fantasy Spin

Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle), and defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed practice on Friday and is listed as doubtful to play this weekend due to a knee injury.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness), cornerback TJ Tampa (ankle), and reserve running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) will all sit out Sunday’s contest. Baltimore designated reserve running back Keaton Mitchell for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, but it’s not clear how big of a role he’ll have this weekend.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He’s officially questionable to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles), starting left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), backup safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow), backup running back Jerome Ford (hamstring) and reserve running back Nyheim Hines have all been ruled out for Sunday’s clash with Baltimore.

Cleveland will start veteran quarterback Jameis Winston in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, who will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury. Winston has a QBR of 75.8 and a passer rating of 100.3 in 5 games of action for the Browns this year.

Ravens vs. Browns Betting Trends

Baltimore is 14-10-1 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

Baltimore is 10-4-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Cleveland is 3-9 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2020 season.

Cleveland is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Ravens vs. Browns Betting Prediction:

The Ravens will have the rest disadvantage in this game, but I don’t think it will matter that much. Baltimore won at Tampa Bay 41-31 this past Monday night, and now they’ll have to go on the road to Cleveland against a team with a new starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. John Harbaugh became the Ravens head coach in 2008. Since that season, Baltimore is 31-21-3 ATS with the rest disadvantage. That’s the fourth-best mark in the NFL over that stretch. It seems that John Harbaugh excels at getting his team prepared to play in situations where the opponent had more days of rest than the Ravens. He’s also been great away from home.

Since the start of the 2008 campaign, Baltimore is 82-56-8 ATS. That’s the best record in the NFL during that span. What’s more, the Ravens are 111-98-8 ATS against AFC opponents since 2008. That’s the fourth-best record in the league over that stretch. I think John Harbaugh will have his team ready to play on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Ravens on the road in Cleveland this weekend.

NFL Week 8 Ravens vs. Browns Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -8.5