Ravens vs Bills Prediction: Can Buffalo Match Lamar Jackson’s Playmaking?

This Ravens vs Bills prediction sets up one of the most anticipated Week 1 clashes. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens bring a versatile attack built on balance and speed, while Josh Allen leads a Buffalo offense that remains one of the league’s most explosive. With the spread sitting at Ravens -1, oddsmakers expect a shootout that could preview a future playoff matchup.

Ravens vs. Bills Event Information

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Stadium: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY TV: CBS

Ravens vs Bills Betting Odds

Odds via Bovada:

Spread: Ravens -1

Ravens -1 Moneyline: Ravens -115 / Bills -105

Ravens -115 / Bills -105 Total (O/U): 50.5

Public betting splits can be tracked at The Spread’s NFL public betting chart. Early action shows bettors split nearly 50/50 on the spread, while the over is drawing heavier public support.

Ravens’ Offense vs. Bills’ Defense

The Ravens’ attack flows through Lamar Jackson, who thrives on extending plays and creating mismatches with his legs. Zay Flowers gives Baltimore a true separator at receiver, while Mark Andrews remains a top red-zone weapon. The backfield duo of Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill provides speed that can stretch Buffalo horizontally.

Buffalo’s defense, however, is physical and opportunistic. Matt Milano’s return is critical to spying Jackson, while the Bills’ safeties will rotate heavily to disguise coverages. The question: can Buffalo’s front keep Jackson in the pocket without giving up scramble lanes?

Bills’ Offense vs. Ravens’ Defense

Josh Allen remains Buffalo’s engine, combining power runs with deep passing. He’ll lean on Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid, while newly added RB Ray Davis is expected to provide balance on early downs.

The Ravens’ defense is aggressive and fast. With Roquan Smith anchoring the middle and Kyle Hamilton emerging as one of the league’s best hybrid defenders, Baltimore has the personnel to pressure Allen and contest passing lanes. The chess match will be whether Allen can avoid forcing turnovers against disguised blitz looks.

Key Matchups to Watch

Lamar Jackson vs. Matt Milano – Jackson’s improvisation against Milano’s discipline could tilt the game. Stefon Diggs vs. Marlon Humphrey – Elite WR vs. elite CB, a battle that will dictate Allen’s success. Mark Andrews vs. Bills’ safeties – Andrews can expose mismatches on third down and in the red zone. Turnover battle – With two aggressive QBs, whichever team protects the ball better should win.

Ravens vs Bills Prediction

Both teams are legitimate contenders, but Baltimore’s balance on both sides of the ball gives them a slight edge. Buffalo will move the ball with Allen, but the Ravens’ speed on defense and Jackson’s ability to flip broken plays into chunk gains should be the difference. Expect a high-scoring, tight contest where Baltimore makes one more key play late.

Best Bets:

Ravens -1

Over 50.5

Projected Score: Ravens 28, Bills 27