    Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction: Can LA Stay Hot?

    The LA Rams brought some life back to their season with a 10 point win over the Vikings last week. They have now won 2 straight to move to 3-4 on the season. This Sunday they head north to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. After winning their first 3 games, Seattle has only one win in their last 5. LA is currently a 1.5 point road favorite and this Rams vs. Seahawks matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+1.5) o/u 48

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

    Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rams

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Rams

    The Rams hosted the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football and came away with a 30-20 win. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both made their way back onto the field and immediately made an impact. Kupp had 5 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. But the surprise of the day was Nacua who was supposed to be very limited but ended up taking 7 receptions for 106 yards. Demarcus Robinson had 2 receptions on the day and both were touchdowns. Kyren Williams had 23 carries for 7 yards.

    Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks have not looked good as of late, losing 4 of their last 5 games and 3 of those were on their home field. The boos were raining in from the 12th man during a 31-10 loss to the Bills last week. The offense had 2 drives inside the Bills 5 yard line in the first half but only came away with 3 points. Geno Smith finished with 212 yards and an interception. He also led the ground game with just 16 yards. Kenneth Walker finished with 9 carries for 12 yards. The defense allowed the Bills to run for 4.8 yards per carry. Seattle finished with 0 tackles for loss. 

    Los Angeles is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Seattle

    The UNDER is 5-1 in Los Angeles’ last 6 games against Seattle

    Seattle is 2-5-1 ATS in their last 8 games

    The UNDER is 4-1 in Seattle’s last 5 home games against LA

    Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction:

    Take the Rams to cover the 1.5 point spread on the road. Puka Nacua reinjured the same knee that put him on the IR during practice, but it doesn’t seem to be serious and he is expected to play against Seattle. We saw what a full strength Rams offense looks like against the Vikings last Thursday. They are on a two game win streak and have some extra rest with the mini bye. Seattle on the other hand has lost 4 of their last 5 and looked very sloppy last week in front of their home crowd. They will be without DK Metcalf once again so the offense will likely struggle to get going again.

    Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction: Rams -1.5

