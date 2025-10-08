Rams vs Ravens Odds – LAR −7.5, Lamar Q?, Total 44.5

Rams vs Ravens odds with real injury context (Lamar watch), Baltimore weather, where the market’s holding, and an expert pick with clear buy/sell zones.

The Rams vs Ravens odds reflect a battered Baltimore defense and uncertainty around Lamar Jackson’s hamstring: the board is holding Rams −7.5 with a 44.5 total. Los Angeles has ripped explosives the last two weeks while Baltimore’s D has bled chunk plays; if Lamar trends up, the 7.5 key will be tested. Below: opening vs current lines, injury headlines, the M&T Bank weather read, and our pick with buy/sell thresholds.

Rams vs. Ravens Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD Network: FOX

Rams vs Ravens odds — opening vs current

Opening (market): Rams −6.5, Total 45.5

Current (consensus today): Rams −7.5 , Total 44.5

, Moneyline (consensus): Rams −375 | Ravens +310

| Movement: Injury drift toward LAR and a small total trim as Baltimore’s offense/defense trend uncertain.

Injuries & availability — headline reads

Ravens: Lamar Jackson (hamstring) — questionable trend; LT Ronnie Stanley watch; multiple defensive starters have been limited/down in recent weeks.

Lamar Jackson (hamstring) — questionable trend; LT Ronnie Stanley watch; multiple defensive starters have been limited/down in recent weeks. Rams: Skill group intact; OL continuity improving; pass rush rotation trending healthy.

Skill group intact; OL continuity improving; pass rush rotation trending healthy. Impact: Lamar trending up pushes resistance at +7.5; if he’s limited or out, market support returns to LAR and the total can leak down.

Weather (Baltimore)

Kickoff outlook: Low-60s, light wind (≤8 mph), minimal rain chance. No meaningful weather tax as of mid-week.

Public betting & market read

Tickets (spread): Lean on Rams −7.5 given injuries; dog moneyline interest ticks up if Lamar trends in.

Lean on Rams −7.5 given injuries; dog moneyline interest ticks up if Lamar trends in. Key numbers: 7/7.5 are the battlegrounds; any dip to −7 draws quick favorite buys, +8 would invite brief Ravens buyback.

Trends & angles that matter

Rams offense has sustained explosives and red-zone TD rate the last two weeks; Ravens D has allowed multiple 30+ outputs recently.

Low- to mid-40s totals in non-divisional games have met resistance at 45 without clear offensive upgrades.

Expert pick & best bets for Rams vs Ravens odds

ATS: Lean Rams −7.5 (buy at −7; pass beyond −8). Injury profile + explosives edge favors LAR.

Lean (buy at −7; pass beyond −8). Injury profile + explosives edge favors LAR. Total: Lean Under 44.5 (buy ≥ 44.5; pass at 43.5). Market already priced some Baltimore uncertainty.

Lean (buy ≥ 44.5; pass at 43.5). Market already priced some Baltimore uncertainty. Prop look: Rams WR longest reception Over vs banged-up secondary; Ravens QB rush attempts Over if mobility is part of the plan.

