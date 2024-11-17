Rams vs. Patriots Prediction: Can New England Cover at Home?

The Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track when they head across the country to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. LA had won three straight before their loss last week and enter Sunday with a 4-5 record. The Patriots won their 2nd game in 3 weeks last Sunday and come into this game with a 3-7 record. They are currently 4.5 point home dogs and this Rams vs. Patriots matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at New England Patriots (+4.5) o/u 43

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Rams

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were playing well with three straight wins but dropped one at home on Monday night 23-15 to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams were unable to find the end zone in this one. Matthew Stafford was held to his second lowest yards per pass attempt of the season averaging just 6.4. He completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards and had an interception. Kyren Williams ran for 62 yards on 15 carries. The defense held the Dolphins to 3 yards per carry and had a fumble recovery.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have won 2 of their last 3 games with a 19-3 victory over the Bears last Sunday. Drake Maye completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown along with an interception. Rhamondre Stevenson had 20 carries for 74 yards. The defense had 9 sacks and 13 tackles for loss and held the Bears offense to just 142 yards. Drake Maye is completing 65% of his passes and has 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in his rookie season.

Rams vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Los Angeles’ last 5 games

New England is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in New England’s last 5 games against the LA

Rams vs. Patriots Prediction:

Take the Patriots to cover the 4.5 points at home on Sunday. The Rams are 1-3 ATS on the road this season. They just played on Monday night and are now taking the trip all the way across the country. The Patriots have been decent defensively, ranking 12th allowing 22 points per game and will be going against an offense that couldn’t find the end zone in their last game. New England is playing well recently, with two wins and an overtime loss in their last 3 games. Take the Pats to keep this one close at home.

Rams vs. Patriots Prediction: Patriots +4.5