Rams vs Eagles Betting Prediction: Will Rams pull off upset?

Two NFC contenders collide in Week 3 as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that could shape the playoff picture down the road. The Eagles’ bruising run game and home-field edge meet a Rams squad built on explosive plays through the air. With a tight spread on the board, this matchup is a dream spot for bettors looking for value in a high-stakes early-season showdown.

Game Day Information

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA TV: FOX

Betting Odds

Spread: Rams +3 (Eagles -3)

Rams +3 (Eagles -3) Moneyline: Rams +140 / Eagles -170

Rams +140 / Eagles -170 Total (O/U): 44.5

Key Notes and Storylines

Rams offense clicking: Los Angeles has leaned into big-play passing and early-down tempo, a style that travels well even against elite defenses.

Los Angeles has leaned into big-play passing and early-down tempo, a style that travels well even against elite defenses. Eagles’ ground control: Philadelphia continues to dominate the trenches, averaging one of the NFL’s highest rushing success rates.

Philadelphia continues to dominate the trenches, averaging one of the NFL’s highest rushing success rates. Contrasting styles: This matchup sets up as a clash of pace — the Eagles want long, draining drives while the Rams aim for chunk plays and quick scores.

This matchup sets up as a clash of pace — the Eagles want long, draining drives while the Rams aim for chunk plays and quick scores. Turnovers matter: Both teams are turnover-prone early in the season, making ball security the X-factor.

Last Three Meetings

Jan 19, 2025 (NFC Divisional): Eagles 28, Rams 22

Eagles 28, Rams 22 Nov 24, 2024: Eagles 37, Rams 20

Eagles 37, Rams 20 Oct 8, 2023: Eagles 23, Rams 14

Philadelphia has swept the last three matchups, each by at least one score. That history tilts public perception toward the Eagles, but it also builds value on the Rams side of the spread.

Rams vs Eagles Prediction

Pick: Rams +3

The Rams are the right side in this spot. While the Eagles’ power run game and home-field advantage keep them favored, Los Angeles’ explosiveness gives them the ability to flip the script. A few chunk plays can neutralize Philly’s ball-control strategy, and the Rams’ efficiency in late-game situations makes them well-suited to cover in a tight matchup.

Expect the Eagles to grind yards on the ground, but the Rams’ quick-strike offense keeps this within one possession. With a +3 cushion, Los Angeles is the sharper play.

