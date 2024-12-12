Rams vs. 49ers Prediction: Will Niners cover as small Favorite?

NFC West rivals clash at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday night when the 49ers host the Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. With San Francisco listed as a 2.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 49 points, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Rams vs. 49ers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5); o/u 49

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 12, 2024

Rams vs. 49ers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards L.A.

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Rams when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Stafford shines in upset of Bills

Matthew Stafford completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 44-42, Week 14 win over the Bills. Stafford was masterful in this one. He wasn’t just making strong throws in a clean pocket, but he repeatedly rolled out to evade pressure and carved up the Bills’ defense with great throws down the field. Stafford completed 17 combined passes to Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua and averaged almost 11 yards per completion. When this offense is clicking, they can rack up points against anybody. They’ll need to bring this same level of effort next week against the 49ers with their playoff hopes on the line.

Bosa misses another practice

49ers EDGE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Bosa continues to sit out due to hip and oblique issues. He has missed the 49ers’ last three games and is trending to sit out again for a Week 15 Thursday matchup against the Rams. Also sitting out practice was LT Trent Williams (ankle). Both are key anchors for the 49ers and are likely set to miss another game this week.

Rams vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Rams’s last 5 games when playing San Francisco

LA Rams is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing LA Rams

San Francisco is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against LA Rams

Rams vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. Bosa, Williams and Isaac Guerendo are all banged-up for the 49ers. This is on top of Christian McCaffrey already ruled out for the season with another devastating injury and yet, the 49ers are still favored? Why? Because they’re at home? I’m not buying it.

The Rams are coming off one of the biggest wins of any team in the NFL this season. They played nearly flawless offensively and while they allowed over 40 points on defense, the unit made enough plays to hand Josh Allen and Co. only their third loss of the season.

For that, I think this is a bad situation spot for the Rams. They’re flying high and now they have to turn around a play a divisional rival on a short week. A division rival, by the way, who released a lot of frustration on the Bears last week. If he Niners are still motivated, then they know they need to win tonight to keep any hope alive that they can still reach the playoffs. They’ve dropped two straight to the Rams, including a 27-24 loss in L.A. back in September.

I like the Niners to even the season series with the Rams and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Rams vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: San Francisco 49ers -2.5